New Bluetooth LE Audio edges closer to roll out

Bluetooth SIG has announced that the highly anticipated arrival of the new Bluetooth LE Audio technology first announced back in 2020 will soon be available and the specs have now been finalized. Offering the ability to connect and “unlimited” number of devices to a single source as well as being more power efficient and providing enhanced audio and new features. LE stands for Low Energy, as LE Audio operates on the Bluetooth Low Energy radio and the LE Audio specifications will allow for products to support both Classic Audio and LE Audio, and many are expected to do so.

Bluetooth LE Audio is the next generation of Bluetooth audio and has been created to enhance the performance of Bluetooth audio, add support for hearing aids, and introduce Auracast broadcast audio, an innovative new Bluetooth capability with the potential to once again change the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us explains Bluetooth SIG. LE Audio relies on a new core feature introduced in version 5.2 of the Bluetooth Core Specification. Products that support LE Audio will also support that feature, which is called LE Isochronous Channels and brings an isochronous data transport option to the Bluetooth Low Energy radio.

Bluetooth LE Audio

“Today is a proud day for the Bluetooth SIG member community,” says CEO of the Bluetooth SIG Mark Powell. “Our members overcame the many challenges placed on them these past few years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG. LE Audio extends the boundaries of what’s possible for the wireless audio market.”

“Consumers will need to check with the product manufacturer to understand whether an existing product is upgradable. It is possible that existing Classic Audio products could be compatible with LE Audio source products. However, products can be developed to support both Classic Audio and LE Audio, and it is expected that many products that support LE Audio will continue to support Classic Audio. The Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio is designed for very low power operation.

Transmitting data over 40 channels in the 2.4GHz unlicensed ISM frequency band, the Bluetooth LE radio provides developers a tremendous amount of flexibility to build products that meet the unique connectivity requirements of their market. Bluetooth LE supports multiple communication topologies, expanding from point-to-point to broadcast and, most recently, mesh, enabling Bluetooth technology to support the creation of reliable, large-scale device networks. ”

Source : Guide : SIG

