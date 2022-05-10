SanDisk modular SSD storage solutions

SanDisk has introduced a new range of modular SSD storage solutions using the world’s fastest UHS-I SD and microSD memory cards. The new modular SSD storage has been designed to “empower professionals and creators around the world” says SanDisk. The new solutions consist of the PRO-BLADE SSD, PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT and PRO-BLADE STATION.

Modular SSD storage

PRO-BLADE SSD Mag – A versatile NVMe SSD mag that powers the ultimate modular SSD ecosystem. The PRO-BLADE SSD mag allows users to scale the storage they need in an instant whether in the studio or on location. By loading the PRO-BLADE SSD mag into the portable PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT enclosure users can create a powerful portable SSD. When loading up to four SSD mags into the super-fast PRO-BLADE STATION desktop enclosure, users can build their most versatile media workflow yet. The PRO-BLADE SSD mag is ready for any location, delivering up to 3 m drop and 4,000lbs crush resistance for on-the-go reliability. The PRO-BLADE SSD mag is offered in 1 TB ($179.99 U.S. MSRP), 2 TB ($289.99 U.S. MSRP) and 4 TB ($599.99 U.S. MSRP) and is expected to begin shipping in in June 2022.1

PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable SSD enclosure – A premium portable and modular SSD for ultra-fast workflow scalability. Pair multiple, lightweight PRO-BLADE SSD mags with the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable USB-C (20 Gbps) enclosure for up to 2000 MB/s read and write speeds. The PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT device enables people to easily swap out PRO-BLADE SSD mags so they can carry terabytes of storage without excess bulk. Attach a PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT enclosure to a USB-C compatible camera rig for high-res recording directly on to the loaded PRO-BLADE SSD mag. Simply swap between SSD mags to keep rolling without interruption. The PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable SSD enclosure will be available in 0 TB ($69.99 U.S. MSRP), 1 TB ($239.99 U.S. MSRP), 2 TB ($359.99 U.S. MSRP) and 4 TB ($659.99 U.S. MSRP) and is expected to begin shipping in June 2022.1

PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure – Optimized for professionals looking for the fastest way to ingest, copy, and edit their content, the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop system lets pros load up to four PRO-BLADE SSD mags at once creating a powerhouse Thunderbolt SSD device. The desktop SSD enclosure utilizes a Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) interface so they can load and swap up to four high-capacity PRO-BLADE SSD mags at once for simultaneous offloading, real-time 4K/8K/12K editing, and super-fast copies. The PRO-BLADE STATION allows pros to take on their most demanding workloads yet with an exceptionally modular and scalable SSD workstation that empowers creativity. The PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure will be available late 2022 in the United States with pricing to be announced closer to product availability.

Source : WD

