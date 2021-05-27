SanDisk PRO-DOCK 4 card reader docking station

Western Digital has been busy this week announcing a wealth of new products, one of which includes a new Pro-Dock 4. “A new revolutionary 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution that saves critical time and money on multi-camera productions. The PRO-DOCK 4, expected to be available later this summer, enables up to four simultaneous card offloads.” SanDis kwill be making modules for the Pro-Dock 4 that support CFast, CFexpress, Red’s Mini-Mags, CF, microSD, and SD formats.

“Streamline your workflow with the SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4. With compatible SanDisk Professional PRO-READERS, you can quickly and simultaneously offload multiple memory cards in the four dedicated reader bays and connect your computer to your displays, readers and A/V devices through one master dock, all while the built-in 260W power supply helps to charge your devices and accessories. And, you’ll be able to optimize your workflow with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for blazing-fast data transfers and daisy-chaining. Built for customization, the PRO-DOCK 4 can also attach to a DIT cart or even another PRO-DOCK 4 to gear up for your production needs.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by SanDis, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Western Digital : Store

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals