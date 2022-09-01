Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Tab P11 tablets (2nd Gen)

As well as introducing its new wearable display and 16 inch Chromebook featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. Lenovo has also unveiled its second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11 tablets. The second generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet is loaded with Android 12 and features a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR.

Lenovo has tweaked their second-generation tablets to provide 120% more power than previously available in the first generation systems and the latest tablets are powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor supported by up to 8GB RAM memory together with connectivity via Wi-Fi 6.

“Adding HDR10+ support, this tablet is an all-access pass to crystal-clear visuals as users stream the night away. Boasting a 600 nit screen brightness, expansive 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a dynamic contrast ratio, getting lost in the details of a favorite show or movie will be too easy, as each pixel comes to life. For the casual gamer, 120Hz fast refresh rate and 360Hz touch response speeds take the stress out of on-tablet gaming as ultra-smooth graphics glide across the screen, allowing users to keep up with the action. No matter how it’s used though, the sounds emanating from the four-speaker system from JBL® and Dolby Atmos® provide spatial audio that connects users more deeply with their favorite content.”

Android 12 tablets

“When users need to be a bit more productive with their device, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) makes it easy to make the switch. Included is a ThinkPad-inspired detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad for efficient on-the-go typing. If writing is preferred, the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 can magnetically attach to the device for wireless charging and storage.

This Bluetooth-enabled pen auto-pairs with the tablet and can be used to remotely control on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customizable button on its side. By simply holding the button while tapping the screen, users can quickly take notes with Lenovo Instant Memo even when the screen is locked, transcribing handwriting to text, allowing them to capture their thoughts the moment creativity strikes.”

“Both of these new tablets have been designed to filter out harmful blue light, helping to reduce eye strain and safeguard users’ eyes during those streaming marathons. Also available on both is Lenovo’s cross-device collaboration software Lenovo Freestyle, previously known as Project Unity, an app that gives users the ability to seamlessly link their Android tablets to their Lenovo Windows PC, transforming their tablet into either a portable second screen to extend their desktop or a wireless touch screen for their laptop. “

Source : Lenovo

