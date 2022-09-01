LG OLED Flex the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen

LG has introduced its new LG OLED Flex display this week announcing that it is the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen. Designed for PC, console, cloud gaming and home entertainment the LG OLED Flex can transform from a flatscreen to a spectacularly curved (900R) display, enabling users to choose from twenty levels of curvature depending on their preference.

The display features infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors and is 100 percent color fidelity certified, as well as offering gamers a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag says LG. Powered by Alpha 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms and supports Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120 Hz and the latest HDMI 2.1 features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

“With compelling customization options for a more personalized user experience, the bendable 42-inch display is unlike anything else on the market. Users can quickly adjust the LX3’s curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand – up or down by 140 millimeters – guaranteeing ergonomic comfort for those who like to sit up, and those who like to lean back.”

“What’s more, the LX3 comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they’re playing. Fans of role playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32- or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance. The image resize feature can be easily accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where users can also choose the position high, low or centered of the smaller image on screen.”

“The new Game app, which is exclusive to the LX3, supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen. Revamped for LG OLED Flex, LG’s Gaming Optimizer adds customized sound settings for specific game genres to its diverse range of gamer-centric picture and audio options. Its dedicated game sound settings menu includes an equalizer, switches for AI Game Sound and Dolby Atmos, and offers access to advanced audio settings, enabling users to tailor the gaming experience precisely how they want it.”

