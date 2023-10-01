Best free music streaming services in 2023

There are many different paid music streaming services available today, and there is also a wide range of free music streaming services as well, some of these are supported by adverts.

This guide is designed to show you the best free music streaming services that you can use to listen to your favorite music without having to pay a monthly fee. There are some great music streaming services available that will give you access to millions of tracks without you having to pay a monthly fee, we cover some more of the popular ones in this guide.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available today, they offer a premium service for a monthly fee. The good news is that they also offer a free streaming tier that is supported by adverts, which means that you can listen to music completely free.

Of course, not all of the features from the premium version are available in the free version of Spotify, you can’t download the songs to your device to listen to offline.

The good news is that you still get access to more than 82 million tracks on Spotify, it is available on iPhone, and Android devices and on desktop computers, and also on the web. You also get access to podcasts as well as completely free

If you don’t mind the adverts, then Spotify is probably the most comprehensive free music streaming service available in 2023.

Pandora is another awesome music streaming service that offers a range of premium plans, they also offer a free plan for no monthly fee.

As with Spotify above, the free tier of Pandora does not come with all of the features of the paid tier, although on the free streaming plan, you do get access to personalized stations, full use of the search and play features, plus access to podcasts and more. As with Spotify this free music streaming service is supported by adverts.

You will need to sign up for a free account with Pandora, the service is not available in all countries but it is available in the USA.

YouTube Music offers a wide variety of free music to listen to, the service like the other free music streaming service is supported by adverts.

YouTube Music gives you access to more than 60 million tracks which you can stream for free, the music can be listened to on your smartphone or tablet through their iOS and Android apps and on a wide range of other devices.

YouTube Music has a unique feature compared to other free streaming services, you can search by songs by lyrics on the platform.

iHeart Radio is another free music streaming service, although this is more of a radio and streaming service combined.

The platform gives you access to more than 1,500 radio stations and around 20 million tracks, you can search by artist, album, and more. As well as music and radio stations the iHeart Radio platform also offers access to a wide range of podcasts.

iHeart Radio is available on the web and as an app on your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone or tablet, and other devices.

Whilst Amazon Prime Music is not available completely free to everyone, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, which many of us do, then this is included with your subscription for no extra charge.

Many people, myself included may have not realized that Amazon Prime Music is included with your Amazon Prime subscription for free. The service gives you access to around 2 million tracks. Amazon also offers a paid music service that gives you access to 100 million songs.

These are just some of the free music streaming services that we think our readers may find useful in 2023, there are also a number of other free streaming services as well.

As well as free streaming services, many of the paid services, like Apple Music, Spotify, and others will offer a free trial where you can try the service out for free, normally a month or longer. So these are worth checking out as well.

If you can think of any other free streaming services that we should add to the list, please leave a comment below and let us know. Also if you have any questions, please let us know in the comments below.

Image Credit: Soundtrap





