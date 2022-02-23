inCharge XL multi connection charging cable from $19

The design team at Rolling Square based in Lugano, Switzerland have created a new charging cable in the form of the inCharge XL. Offering a single universal cable capable of charging every device you own. Offering 100w charging with lengths from 30cm to 3m. inCharge XL features 2 Inputs and 3 Outputs, for a total of 6 different connections.

– 30cm (1ft): short and practical, you will always have a cable for all your devices snapped on your backpack or in your pockets.

– 200cm (6.5ft): the perfect compromise between a seamless experience through your devices and portability.

– 300cm (10ft): you are going Pro, this is the longest and most practical cable you can buy!

Multi connection charging cable

“We launched the very first inCharge 7 years ago, and, since then, we have been on a quest to make the perfect cable. During this time, inCharge® became the most crowdfunded cable ever, with more than $3.4m+ in raised funds. Our community has helped us shape the most advanced cable we have ever designed, inCharge XL. It completely redefines the way we think about charging our devices: it’s the first cable that can replace every charging cable around you.”

If the inCharge XL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the inCharge XL charging cable project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whether at home or at work, we are constantly surrounded by electronic devices. Having a cable that can charge all of them is a revolution in the way we think of charging, one of the most annoying compromises of electronics. Switching between any device has never been so quick!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the charging cable, jump over to the official inCharge XL crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

