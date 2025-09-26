Beelink GTR9 Pro : The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 Mini PC Outperforming the Big Guys

What if a device no bigger than a hardcover book could outperform your bulky desktop PC? The Beelink GTR9 Pro, powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395, is here to challenge everything you thought you knew about mini PCs. With its 16-core, 32-thread architecture and integrated Radeon 860S iGPU, this compact powerhouse is rewriting the rules of performance, delivering speeds and graphics capabilities that rival mid-range dedicated GPUs like the RTX 4060. Whether you’re a gamer chasing ultra-smooth frame rates, a creator rendering complex 3D models, or a professional juggling resource-intensive tasks, the GTR9 Pro promises to meet, and exceed, your expectations. But does it truly live up to the hype, or is it just another overmarketed gadget?

In this first look, ETA PRIME dives deep into the GTR9 Pro’s versatile design and innovative hardware, uncovering what makes it a standout in the competitive mini PC market. From its blazing-fast DDR5 RAM and advanced cooling system to its seamless support for both Windows and Linux, this device offers a rare blend of power, efficiency, and adaptability. But the real question is: can it handle the demands of modern gaming and AI workloads without breaking a sweat? Stick around as we explore its real-world performance, benchmark results, and gaming capabilities to see if the GTR9 Pro is truly the compact PC revolution it claims to be, or just another fleeting trend in tech.

Beelink GTR9 Pro Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Beelink GTR9 Pro is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.1 GHz boost clock, paired with the Radeon 860S iGPU for graphics performance comparable to mid-range dedicated GPUs like the RTX 4060 or RX 7600.

It supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM at 8000 MT/s and up to 8 TB of high-speed storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, making it ideal for resource-intensive tasks like gaming, AI workloads, and professional applications.

The advanced cooling system includes a vapor chamber, dual blower fans, and aluminum heatsinks, maintaining optimal performance with low noise levels even under heavy loads.

Connectivity features include dual 10Gb LAN ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and a fingerprint sensor, making sure modern and versatile usage.

Pre-installed with Windows 11 and supporting Linux, the GTR9 Pro offers extensive customization options, including BIOS overclocking, making it a flexible and powerful mini PC for gaming and professional use.

Unmatched Processing and Graphics Capabilities

At the heart of the GTR9 Pro lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, a 16-core, 32-thread powerhouse with a boost clock of 5.1 GHz. This processor is designed to excel in intensive tasks such as gaming, AI computations, and multitasking, making sure smooth and efficient performance. Complementing the CPU is the integrated Radeon 860S iGPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture. With 40 compute units and support for up to 96 GB of shared VRAM, the GPU delivers graphics performance comparable to mid-range dedicated GPUs like the RTX 4060 or RX 7600.

The system’s configurable TDP of up to 140W ensures sustained performance for resource-heavy applications, making it a reliable choice for users who demand consistent power. Whether you’re rendering complex 3D models or playing the latest AAA games, the GTR9 Pro is equipped to handle it all.

Optimized Memory, Storage, and Cooling

The GTR9 Pro supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, running at an impressive 8000 MT/s. This high-speed memory is ideal for tasks that require significant resources, such as video editing, large-scale data processing, and multitasking across multiple applications. For storage, the device features two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, allowing for up to 8 TB of high-speed storage. This ensures quick data access, faster load times, and the ability to manage extensive file libraries with ease.

Despite its compact size, the GTR9 Pro incorporates an advanced cooling system to maintain optimal performance. The system includes a vapor chamber, dual blower fans, and additional aluminum heatsinks. These components work together to keep CPU temperatures at an average of 56°C during gaming and 73°C under full load. The cooling system operates quietly, making sure minimal distractions whether you’re working or gaming.

Beelink GTR9 Pro First Look : Ryzen AI Max 395

Compact Design and Connectivity for Modern Needs

The GTR9 Pro’s aluminum chassis combines durability with a professional aesthetic, making it a stylish addition to any workspace. Its compact form factor is perfect for users with limited desk space, while the integrated 230W power supply eliminates the need for bulky external adapters, creating a clean and organized setup. Additionally, the device includes dual stereo speakers with bass output, providing an enhanced audio experience for gaming, media, and video calls.

Connectivity is another strong point of the GTR9 Pro. The front panel features a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD 4.0 card slot, and a USB-C port. On the rear, you’ll find dual 10Gb LAN ports, multiple USB 3.2 and USB 4 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and an additional audio jack. Wireless connectivity is equally robust, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure fast and reliable connections for modern devices and networks.

Performance Benchmarks and Gaming Capabilities

The GTR9 Pro delivers impressive performance in both synthetic benchmarks and real-world scenarios. Key benchmark results include:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2733 and multi-core score of 21,997.

Single-core score of 2733 and multi-core score of 21,997. Cinebench R24: Multi-core performance surpasses Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra.

Multi-core performance surpasses Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra. 3DMark Time Spy: GPU performance comparable to mid-range dedicated GPUs.

In gaming, the GTR9 Pro excels at 1440p Ultra settings, delivering smooth frame rates in modern AAA titles. For example:

Cyberpunk 2077: Over 100 FPS with FSR and frame generation.

Over 100 FPS with FSR and frame generation. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: 139 FPS on average.

139 FPS on average. Doom: The Dark Ages: 90+ FPS with FSR balanced.

These results demonstrate the system’s ability to handle graphically demanding games while maintaining high frame rates, making it a strong contender for gamers seeking a compact yet powerful solution.

Customizability and Software Flexibility

The GTR9 Pro offers extensive customization options, particularly through its BIOS, which includes overclocking settings for both the CPU and GPU. This level of control allows users to fine-tune the system to meet their specific performance needs. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11, but it also supports Linux, providing flexibility for users with unique software preferences or requirements. This adaptability makes the GTR9 Pro suitable for a wide range of use cases, from professional workloads to personal projects.

Final Thoughts on the Beelink GTR9 Pro

The Beelink GTR9 Pro stands out as a mini PC that combines exceptional performance, advanced features, and a compact design. Its AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU and Radeon 860S iGPU deliver the power needed for gaming, AI workloads, and professional applications, while its advanced cooling system ensures sustained performance. With robust connectivity options, customizable settings, and support for both Windows and Linux, the GTR9 Pro is a versatile choice for users seeking top-tier performance in a small form factor. While its premium features come at a higher price, the value it offers makes it a compelling option for those who demand the best from their hardware.

