ASRock 4X4 BOX 7040 mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI

ASRock Industrial, a renowned name in the world of computing, has recently unveiled its latest offering, the 4X4 BOX 7040 Series AMD Ryzen PC. This new compact series of mini computers is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040U Series APUs, which boast up to 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads. This powerful configuration ensures that the 4X4 BOX 7040 Series can handle a wide range of tasks with ease and efficiency says ASRock.

One of the standout features of the 4X4 BOX 7040 Series is its incorporation of the first AI engine for an x86 platform, the AMD Ryzen AI. This groundbreaking feature, coupled with support for dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory up to 64 GB, sets the 4X4 BOX 7040 Series apart from its competitors. It not only enhances the performance of the mini PCs but also opens up new avenues for AI-based applications.

AMD Ryzen mini PC

The 4X4 BOX 7040 Series is not just about power and performance; it also excels in terms of connectivity and display capabilities. The series offers 4K quad-display outputs, ensuring high-quality visuals for users. Furthermore, it features five USB ports, including two USB4, and supports dual storage and dual LAN up to 2.5G. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E in its compact design further enhances its connectivity options.

The series includes two models: the 4X4 BOX-7840U and the 4X4 BOX-7640U. Both models are designed to deliver faster performance and extended runtime, making them ideal for a variety of applications, including productivity, content creation, gaming, and AIoT applications.

ASRock 4X4 BOX 704 mini PC

In addition to the mini PCs, ASRock Industrial has also introduced the 4X4 7040 Motherboard Series. Like the mini PCs, the motherboards are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7040U Series APU. The motherboard series includes two models: the 4X4-7840U and the 4X4-7640U. They support dual LAN up to 2.5G, 4K quad-display, two USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0, one M.2 Key E slot, and dual storage.

The 4X4 BOX 7040 Series and the 4X4 7040 Motherboard Series are more than just new products from ASRock Industrial. They represent the company’s vision to unlock new possibilities in computing speed, graphics performance, and runtime across diverse applications. By integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative features, ASRock Industrial is setting new benchmarks in the computing industry.

In conclusion, the 4X4 BOX 7040 Series and the 4X4 7040 Motherboard Series are impressive additions to ASRock Industrial’s portfolio. With their powerful performance, advanced features, and versatile applications, they are poised to redefine the computing experience for users. Whether it’s for productivity, content creation, gaming, or AIoT applications, these new offerings from ASRock Industrial are set to deliver exceptional performance and value.

Source : ASRock



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals