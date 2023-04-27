Lexar ARES RGB 6000 32GB EXPO XMP DDR5 memory kit

Lexar has introduced its new ARES RGB DDR5 memory kit this week making it available in a 32 GB (2x16GB) format and compatible with all major motherboard brands, pricing the kits at $139.99 for 5600 MHz and $149.99 for 6000 MHz.

Specifically designed for gaming, this next-gen DDR5 memory delivers superior performance with speeds starting at 5600 MHz and up to 6000 MHz, and with quick CL32-36-36-68 / CL34-38-38-76 timings (XMP 3.0 & EXPO). A premium aluminium heatspreader keeps the gaming system cool for ultra-fast performance.

DDR5 memory kit

“Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory features on-board Power Management IC (PMIC) to provide better power control and power delivery and it also includes Lexar RGB Sync which lets gamers customize the RGB LED to their own style. “Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory provides the performance that gamers need to master the latest games—and the upcoming titles that will require the speed and capacity of DDR5,” said Joey Lopez, Director Brand Marketing. “And in addition to the performance, this memory also features Lexar RGB Sync so gamers can play in style.”

“The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory is built with an on-die ECC, which leverages real-time data error correction for increased data stability and reliability. With on-board Power Management IC (PMIC), the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory provides better power control and power delivery for increasing safety and stability. Designed with a matte black aluminum heat spreader and winged design to keep your memory cool even when overclocked.”

Source : Lexar





