ASRock’s Ryzen AI 7 350 SBC Review : Compact Powerhouse for Gaming and Efficiency

The ASRock 4×4 AI 350 single-board computer (SBC) brings together the processing power of the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 APU with a versatile array of connectivity options, redefining compact computing. Designed for a variety of applications, including gaming, mini PCs, and home automation, this SBC offers a robust feature set. However, certain limitations, such as capped RAM speeds, may temper its appeal for users seeking maximum performance.

ASRock Ryzen AI 7 350 SBC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ASRock 4×4 AI 350 SBC features the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 APU with 8 hybrid cores and an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 860M iGPU, offering a balance of power and efficiency for compact computing.

It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM but is limited to 5600 MHz speeds, which can bottleneck the iGPU in graphics-intensive tasks, alongside dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for fast storage.

Comprehensive connectivity includes dual Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 and USB 4 ports, and audio options, making it versatile for mini PCs, handheld gaming, and home automation.

Gaming performance is solid for casual gaming, with technologies like FSR allowing playable frame rates in modern titles, though the iGPU cannot match discrete GPUs for high-end gaming.

While efficient at low power (18W TDP), performance gains diminish at higher TDPs, and the RAM speed cap limits scalability, making it ideal for efficiency-focused applications rather than raw power.

Processor and Graphics: A Balanced Core

At the heart of the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 is the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 APU, an advanced hybrid processor featuring 8 cores. These are divided into 4 high-performance Zen 5 cores, capable of reaching speeds up to 5 GHz, and 4 Zen 5c efficiency cores, which operate at up to 3.5 GHz. This architecture ensures a balance between processing power and energy efficiency, making it suitable for both demanding tasks and low-power scenarios.

The integrated Radeon 860M graphics unit (iGPU), based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, includes 8 compute units clocked at up to 3000 MHz. While the iGPU delivers respectable performance for its class, it cannot match the capabilities of discrete GPUs, making it more appropriate for mid-tier graphical workloads rather than high-end gaming or professional rendering.

Memory and Storage: Generous Capacity, Limited Speed

The ASRock 4×4 AI 350 supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, offering ample memory capacity for a wide range of applications. However, the memory speed is capped at 5600 MHz, which can bottleneck the iGPU in graphics-intensive tasks, potentially limiting its performance in scenarios requiring high memory bandwidth.

For storage, the SBC features dual M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0 support, accommodating 2242 SSDs. This configuration provides flexibility and speed, allowing users to install fast and reliable storage solutions. Whether for gaming, data processing, or other storage-intensive tasks, the board’s storage capabilities are well-suited to modern demands.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on AMD Ryzen.

Connectivity: Comprehensive and Flexible

The ASRock 4×4 AI 350 excels in connectivity, offering a wide range of options to meet diverse user needs. The rear I/O panel includes:

Dual Ethernet ports (2.5Gbps and 1Gbps) for high-speed networking

Two USB 3.2 ports for peripheral connections

A dedicated power input

On the front panel, users will find:

A 3.5mm audio jack for audio output

One USB 3.2 port for additional peripherals

Two USB 4 ports capable of 40Gbps data transfer, supporting modern devices

This comprehensive array of ports ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, making the SBC an excellent choice for applications such as mini PCs, handheld gaming devices, and home automation hubs.

Performance Insights: Efficiency Over Raw Power

The AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 APU is designed with an emphasis on efficiency, performing exceptionally well in low-power scenarios. With a configurable TDP as low as 18W, it is ideal for compact systems like handheld gaming PCs or energy-efficient mini PCs. However, as the TDP increases to 60W, performance gains diminish, reflecting the APU’s efficiency-focused design rather than raw power output.

Benchmarks indicate that the CPU performance is comparable to higher-end APUs like the Ryzen HX 370. However, the iGPU’s capabilities remain modest, limiting its appeal for graphically demanding tasks. This makes the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 better suited for users prioritizing efficiency and compactness over maximum graphical performance.

Gaming Performance: Playable with Adjustments

For gaming enthusiasts, the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 delivers playable frame rates in modern titles, provided settings are adjusted appropriately. Technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation enhance performance, allowing smoother gameplay even on this compact system.

For example:

Forza Horizon 5: Achieves ~95 FPS at 1080p medium settings

Achieves ~95 FPS at 1080p medium settings Doom Eternal: Runs at ~91 FPS at 720p low settings with an 18W TDP

Runs at ~91 FPS at 720p low settings with an 18W TDP Cyberpunk 2077: Delivers ~90 FPS at 900p with FSR enabled

While the integrated GPU cannot rival discrete GPUs, it provides a solid gaming experience for casual players and those willing to make graphical compromises.

Use Cases: Compact and Versatile

The compact design and versatile feature set of the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 make it suitable for a variety of applications:

Handheld gaming PCs: Its low-power efficiency and capable iGPU make it an excellent choice for portable gaming setups.

Its low-power efficiency and capable iGPU make it an excellent choice for portable gaming setups. Mini PCs: The SBC’s processing power and connectivity options are ideal for small form-factor PCs used for everyday tasks or light productivity.

The SBC’s processing power and connectivity options are ideal for small form-factor PCs used for everyday tasks or light productivity. Home automation: Its robust performance and versatile I/O ports make it a strong candidate for smart home hubs or IoT applications.

Whether you’re building a gaming rig, a compact workstation, or a home automation system, this SBC provides a reliable and efficient foundation.

Limitations: Areas for Improvement

Despite its strengths, the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 has some notable limitations that may affect its appeal for certain users:

RAM speed cap: The 5600 MHz limit restricts the iGPU’s potential, particularly in graphics-heavy scenarios where higher memory speeds could improve performance.

The 5600 MHz limit restricts the iGPU’s potential, particularly in graphics-heavy scenarios where higher memory speeds could improve performance. Diminishing returns at higher TDPs: Performance gains taper off as power consumption increases, limiting its scalability for more demanding tasks.

These factors may deter users seeking maximum performance from a compact system, particularly those focused on high-end gaming or professional workloads.

A Balanced Compact Solution

The ASRock 4×4 AI 350 SBC offers a compelling mix of performance, efficiency, and versatility. Its AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 APU and Radeon 860M iGPU deliver solid capabilities for compact computing, particularly in low-power scenarios. While the RAM speed cap and diminishing returns at higher TDPs are drawbacks, the SBC remains a strong contender for applications like handheld gaming, mini PCs, and home automation.

For users who value efficiency, compact design, and a versatile feature set, the ASRock 4×4 AI 350 is a well-rounded choice in the world of single-board computers.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals