Badger 2040 W mini monochrome e-ink display

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new review that has been published to the official MagPi magazine website for the Badger 2040 W, a mini monochrome e-ink display with wireless connectivity that is available to purchase priced at under £27 if you can get your hands on it.

This second generation board features a number of new improvements over the original in addition to the 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity. The makers at Pimoroni explain more about the new additions and features.

– Onboard RTC (Real Time Clock) so that Badger W can keep track of the time whilst it’s asleep, and means it can wake up on a timer, as well as on a button press.

– C++/MicroPython software libraries for Badger W now use our in-house tiny graphics library, PicoGraphics. This means it’s much easier to get images onto your Badger and code is simple to port between different Pimoroni displays.

– All the pre-loaded MicroPython BadgerOS examples now show up properly on Badger W’s filesystem so you can tinker with them easily – great for figuring out how things work! We’ve added a few new examples to BadgerOS that do wireless stuff.

Badger 2040 W

“Badger 2040 W is a maker-friendly all-in-one badge wearable, designed for efficient identification of humans and other lifeforms. It’s great for powering by battery, as it can go into an ultra low power sleep mode when the screen’s not being refreshed. And because it’s a handy microcontroller with built in screen that can fit right in your pocket, we bet you could use it for a bunch of other cool experimental projects too.”

“On the front, you’ll find the black and white 2.9″ e-paper screen, a selection of buttons to poke at and a slot to clip it onto a lanyard. On the back, there’s a battery connector, a reset button and a Qw/ST connector for plugging in Qwiic or STEMMA QT breakouts. And now that it’s got a Raspberry Pi Pico W Aboard it can communicate wirelessly with other devices and retrieve tasty data from the internet, hoorah!”

For full specifications and features jump over to the official Pimoroni website or to view the Raspberry Pi Foundation review the MagPi magazine website.

Source : Pimoroni : MagPi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals