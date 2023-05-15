Install Casa OS on your Raspberry Pi

If you are interested in loading the Casa OS open-source and free operating system onto your Raspberry Pi mini PC will be pleased to know to new tutorial has been published to the Hackster.io website this month. Taking you through the process on a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. For those of you unfamiliar with Casa OS it is a simple, easy-to-use, elegant open-source home cloud system that allows you to run self-hosted apps on your Raspberry Pi or other Linux devices.

Casa OS allows you to manage your files, share them across the network, protect your privacy data, and freely add disks and expansion spaces. Casa OS also has an app store with over 20 pre-installed docker based apps and 50+ community-verified apps. (But it must be noted that some applications also provide value-added services which may incur a fee).

Project CasaOS started as a community-based open-source project which committed to democratizing data and giving service control back to your hands. Hence they will do our best to protect your data privacy says its website.

Install Casa OS

If the some reason you have installed CasaOS on Raspberry Pi OS and it works fine, but when you try to switch the system to USB to boot, the system fails to boot. The developing team at Casa OS have included a specially designed switch to solve the problem. “When the Raspberry Pi OS is installed with CasaOS, please turn off the Automount USB Drive function in the system settings panel, and then perform the transfer operation.”

“Project CasaOS started as a community-based open-source project focused on delivering a simple home cloud experience around the Docker ecosystem. CasaOS aims to redefine the private cloud digital experience for creators and developers through data democratization and enabling everyone to take that goal to a new scale.”

Source : CasaOS : Hackster.io website





