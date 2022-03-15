OnLogic Factor 201 Raspberry Pi mini PC unveiled to celebrate Pi Day

In celebration of this years Pi Day 2022, OnLogic has this week introduced its new Factor 201 powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 mini PC. Equipped with a Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC and with up to 8 GB onboard LPDDR4 memory and 32 GB onboard eMMC storage as well as 2TB of M.2 2280 SATA storage. The Factor 201 and Factor 202 are now available to preorder.

Prices for the Factor 201 Raspberry Pi Industrial IoT Gateway are available from $333 and you can configure your exact mini PC specifications online. The online configurator is expected to be made available for the Factor 202 very soon.

Factor 200 Series by OnLogic

“OnLogic has been designing computers for industrial applications for nearly two decades, so the CM4 was a natural fit for us to develop a new device around,” said Maxx Garrison, Product Manager at OnLogic. “When Raspberry Pi unveiled the CM4, they mentioned that over half of the Raspberry Pi computers sold were being used for industrial and commercial applications. The Raspberry Pi community already has a huge wealth of experience building Industry 4.0, SCADA, and IoT solutions using Raspberry Pi. Our goal with the Factor 200 Series is to provide them with new tools to continue to innovate, no matter where they may need to install these systems”

Factor 201 specs:

Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC

Up to 8 GB onboard LPDDR4 memory

Up to 32 GB onboard eMMC storage

Up to 2 TB of M.2 2280 SATA storage

2x 1 GbE LAN ports

1x USB 3.2 port

2x USB 2.0 ports

1x RS-232/422/485 port

1x HDMI port

1x USB-C for CM4 management

Optional Wi-Fi or 4G LTE

Factor 202 offers everything above, plus:

16x digital inputs

16x digital outputs

4x analog inputs

2x analog outputs

2x RTD inputs

I2C, SPI, and serial interfaces

2.7 in. capacitive touchscreen

“We’ve taken the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which provides the core functionality of the Raspberry Pi 4, and combined it with our own industry-focused carrier board. From there, we added a custom-designed industrial chassis to provide a truly IPC-grade solution. The result is a device with the capabilities, connectivity and reliability that today’s IIoT, Industry 4.0 and edge computing projects need. From a compact IoT gateway or edge device, to a highly customizable industrial controller, the Factor 200 Series is the industrial Raspberry Pi you’ve been waiting for.”

“The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that powers the Factor 200 Series manages to provide all the capabilities and features of the popular Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, in a playing card sized System on Module (SOM). Specifically designed for industrial and embedded systems, the CM4 has an extended temperature range, wide input power and industrial components with longer lifecycles.”

Source : OnLogic

