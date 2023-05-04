HealthyPi 5 mini PC combines Raspberry Pi and Arduino

A new mini PC has launched via the Crowd Supply website this month the form of the HealthyPi 5. Offering an open-source, biosignals-acquisition device that combines the power of a Raspberry Pi Pico with the simplicity of an Arduino. Out of the box, it can handle electrocardiogram (ECG), respiration, photoplethysmography (PPG), oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and body-temperature data. And it’s easy to upgrade as well! Using the Qwiic connectors on the Carrier board, you can leverage external sensor modules to capture and analyze additional biosignals, such as galvanic skin response (GSR), electroencephalogram (EEG), and electromyogram (EMG) data.

HealthyPi 5 has a Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core, Cortex M0+ microcontroller at its core, supported by an ESP32 C3 RISC-V microcontroller that handles the wireless protocol stacks. The RP2040 is the first microcontroller built on the new Raspberry Pi silicon. It is a powerful, low-power microcontroller that can handle complex computing tasks, while the ESP32 C3 is a low-cost, low-power, RISC-V microcontroller perfect for managing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The HealthyPi 5 is equipped with an innovative, dual-microcontroller configuration—including both a dual-core, 32-bit, Cortex-M0+ RP2040 and an ESP32 C3 RISC-V module—HealthyPi 5 is suitable for a wide range of deployments, including machine learning applications that target physiological signals. And, with both Wi-Fi and BLE connectivity, it is easy to connect your application to other devices and to the Internet.”

HealthyPi 5 features

– Pocket sized but powerful enough for complex signal-processing and analysis tasks typically handled by devices ten times the size and cost

– Built-in storage and onboard computational power for data processing and analysis support standalone edge-computing applications

– Simplified application development thanks to software was written with the Arduino IDE, hardware that is MicroPython compatible, and a simple, drag-and-drop interface that allows you to upload your code over USB or through a wireless over-the-air (OTA) connection

– Expandable through standard, Qwiic-compatible ports that support external sensors and modules

– Support for open-data formats, Lab Streaming Layer (LSL) compatibility for real-time synchronization, and interoperability with existing research platforms all facilitate collaboration and data sharing.

– Open hardware and open-source software allow you to customize your applications without paying for expensive, proprietary client software.

– Unlike previous generations of HealthyPi, our fifth edition is a complete system that can be used as a standalone device without the need for a Raspberry Pi or other host computer. This makes it ideal for remote areas and developing countries where a host computer may not be available.

For more information on the HealthyPi 5 jump over to the official product page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

