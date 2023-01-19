ASUS IoT PE3000G Edge AI with Mobile PCI Express Module support

ASUS IoT has this week introduced the industry’s first edge AI system to support Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) GPUs from both NVIDIA and Intel. Taking the form of the ASUS PE3000G the compact mini PC is equipped with Discrete GPU Support via MXM Module. ASUS has equipped the PE3000G with a brand-new power-delivery design to accept a wide 8-48 volt range of DC inputs, along with built-in ignition control to handle in-vehicle requirements. Screw-locked I/O for rock-solid stability, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration testing make it the perfect choice for AI inference system in autonomous vehicles, explains the press release.

Edge AI

“PE3000G is ASUS IoT’s response to the burgeoning demand for accelerating AI inference and extreme deployment in industrial settings,” commented KuoWei Chao, General Manager of the ASUS IoT business unit. “With robust power, thermal and mechanical design, it pushes versatile edge-AI-inference applications to business-critical applications. PE3000G is an ideal fit to accelerate edge AI inference in SWaP-constrained applications, such as machine vision in factory automation, outdoor surveillance system and AI-inference systems for autonomous vehicles”

“In addition, with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) support for industrial cameras, as well as IP cameras, PE3000G is ready to drive diverse machine-vision and surveillance applications. Physically, PE3000G benefits from superior heat dissipation design, with two dedicated heatsinks and a patent-pending system design—ensuring it delivers reliable operation even in harsh conditions.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below for more details and full specifications.

Source : ASUS





