Acer Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel and GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

This month Acer has introduced a selection of new laptops to its range in the form of the Nitro systems which are equipped with 13th Gen Intel and GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. The RTX 40 GPUs feature the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with DLSS 3.

“Each model comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro and is Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i enabled to provide more bandwidth. To heighten the gameplay and streaming experience, these laptops feature an HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio so players can fully immerse themselves in lush soundscapes. The new Nitro gaming laptops also possess a range of superb connectivity options with a HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting Power Delivery, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging.”

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,499, and in China in May, starting at RMB 6,599.

Acer Nitro 16 laptop

“The new Nitro 16 (AN16-51) gaming laptop comes with a 5% larger screen area than its predecessor and features an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing users to dynamically switch between the integrated graphics and discrete graphics without having to reboot. It comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and keeps colors bright with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a boosted 84% screen-to-body ratio for a more attractive viewing experience.”

Acer Nitro 17 laptop

“Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, the Nitro 17’s power is enveloped in a chassis that weighs less than 3 kg and comes in a slim 400.20 x 293.25 x 27.9/28.9 mm design. The 17.3-inch laptop comes with multiple display options, with either a FHD display with 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates, or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It also offers a large touchpad (125.0 mm x 81.6 mm), an 81% screen-to-body ratio, and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard to add some flair to the gaming experience.”

For more details and full specifications together with availability and purchasing options for your region jump over to the Acer website by following the link below.

