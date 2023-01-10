GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Game Ready Driver now available

NVIDIA has this week announced the availability of its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Game Ready Driver and is available to download and install from your graphics card manufacturer such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC to name a few. Enjoy DLSS 3 which is now available in 17 games with another 33 titles being launched in the near future and GeForce RTX users can enable AI-powered performance boosts of DLSS in over 250 released games, says NVIDIA.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

“Powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, 3rd generation RTX architecture, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will max out your 1440p monitor, delivering over 120 FPS in modern games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and F1 22. Today, this super fast new graphics card arrives on shelves – to unlock its full potential, you’ll need our new Game Ready Driver, which is available to download and install on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems via the “Drivers” tab of GeForce Experience.”

“The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti includes all the same advancements, enhancements, and innovations as other GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, meaning you can multiply frame rates with NVIDIA DLSS 3, encode video up to 2X faster with dual 8th gen NVIDIA Encoders, stream with 40% better efficiency using AV1, and chew through creative workloads in up to half the time, helping you get more done, faster.”

For more details on the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Game Ready Driver jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals