ASUS ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G laptops showcased at CES 2023

At this week’s CES 2023 technology event ASUS has introduced its new range of Republic of Gamers, ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G systems. ASUS has created brand-new designs for its Strix SCAR 16, Strix SCAR 18, Strix G16, and Strix G18, with updated the internal hardware on its Strix SCAR 17 and Strix G17 laptops.

The refreshed versions of the SCAR 17 and Strix G17 feature the ability to install up to and AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor supported by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU if your budget will stretch. The Strix G17 can be fitted with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with a choice of similar processors. “The 2023 Strix SCAR 17 and Strix G17 contain Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, while the SCAR 17 is paired with a custom vapor chamber for top-tier cooling performance” explains ASUS.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR and Strix

“As ROG’s highest-performing laptops, the Strix series is powered by the latest and greatest chips from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 feature up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, alongside up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU capable of up to 175 watts, for a total system power of 240 W (with Dynamic Boost and Manual performance modes). A MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in, and better battery life when untethered, with no manual intervention needed. The Strix G16 and G18 are powered by up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with up to 175 W of power using Dynamic Boost and the same MUX Switch with Advanced Optimus.”

“The redesigned 16- and 18-inch Strix laptops allow for an all-new Intelligent Cooling suite, featuring ROG’s Tri-Fan Technology first introduced on the 2022 Flow X16. In addition, we’ve taken the full-width heatsink from the Flow X16 and enlarged it for the 2023 Strix SCAR 16, Strix SCAR 18, Strix G16, and Strix G18. This larger heatsink increases surface area for heat dissipation by up to 92.23% compared with 2022 models, and paired with our new full-surround vents, ensures next-level airflow for the powerful components inside. Combined with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU with 7 heat pipes, ROG’s new solution allows for higher-than-ever TGPs for this year’s next-gen CPUs and GPUs.”

Source : ASUS





