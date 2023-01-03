MSI MEG Trident X2 Intel i9-13900K gaming PC with RTX 4090

At CES 2023 this week MSI will be showcasing its new gaming PC in the form of the MEG Trident X2 powered by an Intel i9-13900K processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. Check out the full specifications below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“This MEG Trident X2 is not only equipped with the top-of-the-line i9-13900K processor and RTX 4090 graphics card but also comes with MSI’s exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3 heat dissipation technology, which can effectively reduce the heat generated by components. The Air Baffle design can effectively collect the surrounding cold air and prevent the excess heat inside the chassis from flowing back to the graphics card. It is supplemented by the motherboard’s upside-down design so that the graphics card is placed on the top to be cooled by the cold air first.”

NVIDIA GeForce RTX gaming PC

“The processor’s heat is dissipated by a 280 mm liquid cooler, while the airflow of the power supply maintains the principle of “in and out” to allow the temperature to be quickly discharged. Through the above-mentioned unique heat dissipation design, the system internals is divided into 3 parts. The separated air chambers allow each component to have better heat dissipation efficiency. The MEG Trident X2’s exclusive cooling design can increase the heat dissipation efficiency by about 13% compared to systems with traditional designs. Thanks to the excellent heat dissipation design, in the “Use Scenario” function of MSI Center, game performance can be improved by switching from Balanced mode to Extreme Performance mode for an 8% performance increase.”

“With RTX 40 Series equipped with the latest Fourth-Gen Tensor Cores, Third-Gen RT Cores, and New Streaming Multiprocessors, the frame rate performance of games has been greatly improved as well. Gamers can play at 100 frames under 4K image quality and with special effects turned on. Designed to completely liberate the next-generation performance, MSI’s exclusive HMI (Human Machine Interface) has also ushered in a major upgrade. In addition to the original intuitive operation controls, a 4.5-inch touchscreen and G.I. function are now added.”

Source : MSI





