NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12 now available

NVIDIA has this week announced the general availability of version 12 of its CUDA Toolkit. The latest version is the first major release in quite a few years and focuses on new programming models and CUDA application acceleration through new hardware capabilities explains NVIDIA. The latest CUDA Toolkit 12 enables developers to target architecture-specific features and instructions in the NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architectures with CUDA custom code, enhanced libraries, and developer tools.

CUDA Toolkit 12

“This CUDA 12.0 release is the first major release in many years and is foundational to help accelerate applications through the use of next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. New architecture-specific features and instructions in the NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architectures are now targetable with CUDA custom code, enhanced libraries, and developer tools.”

“With the CUDA Toolkit, you can develop, optimize, and deploy your applications on GPU-accelerated embedded systems, desktop workstations, enterprise data centers, cloud-based platforms, and HPC supercomputers. The toolkit includes GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C/C++ compiler, a runtime library, and access to many advanced C/C++ and Python libraries.”

“We continue to focus on helping researchers, scientists, and developers solve the world’s most complicated AI/ML and data sciences challenges through simplified programming models. “

