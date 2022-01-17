CUDA 11.6 Toolkit now available to download

This week NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest CUDA development environment in the form of the CUDA 11.6 Toolkit which is now available to download directly from the NVIDIA developer site. The latest CUDA 11.6 release focuses on enhancing the programming model and performance of your CUDA applications. NVIDIA explains a little more : “CUDA continues to push the boundaries of GPU acceleration and lay the foundation for new applications in HPC, visualization, AI, ML and DL, and data science”.

Those of you unfamiliar with CUDA or Compute Unified Device Architecture it takes the form of a parallel computing platform and application programming interface (API) that allows software to use certain types of graphics processing unit (GPU) for general purpose processing. CUDA is a software layer that gives direct access to the GPU’s virtual instruction set and parallel computational elements, for the execution of compute kernels.

CUDA 11.6 Toolkit features :

CUDA 11.6 ships with the R510 driver, an update branch and the CUDA 11.6 Toolkit is now available to download directly from the NVIDIA developer site which is available by following the link below.

GSP driver architecture now default on Turing and Ampere GPUs

New API to allow disabling nodes in instantiated graph

Full support of 128-bit integer type

Cooperative groups namespace update

CUDA compiler update

Nsight Compute 2022.1 release

Source : NVIDIA

