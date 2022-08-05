MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor

MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.

The MangoPi MQ Pro is the company second mini PC powered by a RISC-V processor and follows on from the tiny MangoPi MQ powered by a Allwinner D1s processor supported by 64MB of RAM and featuring 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth.

MangoPi MQ Pro RISC-V mini PC

MPi-MQ1PL：WiFi+BT，512MB DRAM

MPi-MQ1PH：WiFi+BT，1GB DRAM

“This micro development board is specially designed to run Tina-Linux/Debian. Despite a mini body, it has all the vital functions. Equipped with D1(RISC-V core) as the maincontroller chip, the board offers various commonly-used peripheral ports: GPIO, I2C & SPI, SDIO, Audio port(record, play), Video(touch, HDMI, DVP, DSI and LVDS), USB Host, OTG, etc. Besides, the board comes with a built-in 512MB/1GB DDR and onboard WiFi/BT, which fully supports Linux ecology and running complete Python.”

Specifications

D1, C906 Core, RISC-V core up to 1GHz

512MB or 1GB DDR3/DDR3L

USB-OTG Type-C

USB-HOST Type-C

40Pin RPI-expand

24Pin DVP/RGMII connector

mini HDMI connector

TF card

RTL8723ds WiFi/BT module

20Pins DSI/CTP/LVDS FPC connector

Audio OUT pads

onboard WiFi/BT ant

6.5x3cm size

Source : MPi : Liliputing

