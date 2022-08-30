StarFive Tech has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their new open source quad-core RISC-V dev board in the form of the VisionFive 2. Providing developers, enthusiasts and hobbyists with a high performance quad-core RISC-V single board computer (SBC) with an integrated 3D GPU, 2G/4G/8G LPDDR. ”VisionFive 2 supports a wide range of peripherals designed for all the other mainstream SBCs, enabling users to complete their DIY projects effectively.”

At the core of the VisionFive 2 is a StarFive JH7110 64-bit CPU, featuring quad SiFive U74 1.5GHz cores and comes paired with BXE-4-32 GPU from Imagination Technologies. Our goal was to iron out some of the initial issues with our original design. Whereas the JH7100 had two 64-bit SiFive U74 RISC-V cores running at 1GHz, the JH7110 has four cores running at 1.5GHz. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $48 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

RISC-V dev board

“Our goal has always been to make RISC-V as accessible as possible. Having already created the world’s first cost-effective Linux based RISC-V single board computer, the VisionFive 2 continues upon that path, featuring a wide range of interface devices, and powerful performance. Now raw performance and features are great, but we’ve also drastically reduced the price, making this THE most approachable board for developers and those who are curious of what RISC-V can do.”

If the VisionFive 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the VisionFive 2 quad-core RISC-V dev board project play the promotional video below.

“A larger change from the VisionFive 2’s predecessor is the addition of the Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics processing unit, which will go quite some way into increasing the overall performance for desktop and graphical workloads. A pioneering development board that combines performance with low-cost and full open-source RISC-V single board computer.”

“We’ve setup everything you need to get started on the VisionFive2. Follow our documentation to installed Debian or Fedora, we’ve already got notes on how to run GPIO applications, as well as IIC, UART, and NodeJs applications. Don’t just make it all about work though, install Doom and Quake to sharpen your FPS skills at high frame rates!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the quad-core RISC-V dev board, jump over to the official VisionFive 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

