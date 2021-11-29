Geeky Gadgets

VisionFive V1 mini PC with 1.5 GHz dual-core SiFive U74 processor from $149

By

VisionFive V1 mini PCThis week StarFive have revealed more details about the VisionFive V1 single board computer formally known as the BeagleV mini PC capable of running Linux on a StarFive JH7100 SoC with dual 1.5GHz SiFive U74 cores and a 1-TOPS NPU based on RV64GC RISC-V. Priced at $149 the Pico-ITX mini PC is equipped with a 40-pin GPIO interface and is capable of supporting up to 8 GB of RAM depending on your needs and application.

VisionFive V1 mini PC specifications

  • SoC – StarFive JH7100 Vision SoC with:
    • Dual-core Sifive U74 RISC-V processor @ 1.5 GHz with 2MB L2 cache
    • Vision DSP Tensilica-VP6 for computing vision
    • NVDLA Engine 1 core (configuration 2048 MACs @ 800MHz  – 3.5 TOPS)
    • Neural Network Engine (1024MACs @ 500MHz – 1 TOPS)
    • VPU – H.264/H.265 decoder up to 4Kp60, dual-stream decoding up to 4Kp30
    • JPEG encoder/decoder
    • Audio Processing DSP and sub-system
  • System Memory – 8GB LPDDR4
  • Storage – MicroSD card slot
  • Video output
    • 1x HDMI 1.4 port up to 1080p60
    • 1x MIPI DSI interface up to 4Kp30
    • MIPI-CSI TX for video output after ISP and AI processing
  • Camera
    • Dual channels of ISP, each channel support up to 4K @ 30FPS
    • 2x MIPI-CSI Rx
  • Audio – 3.5mm audio jack
  • Connectivity – 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi 4, and Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB – 4x USB 3.0 Ports
  • Expansion – 40-pin color-coded GPIO header with 28x GPIO, I2C, I2S, SPI, UART
  • Security – Support TRNG and OTP
  • Misc – Reset and power buttons
  • Power Supply – USB Type-C port with USB PD and QC support
  • Dimensions – 100 x 72 mm

The Linux Gizmos website explains a little more about what you can expect regards performance from the mini PC.

“The StarFive JH7100 appears to be one of fastest Linux-driven RISC-V SoCs to date except for the quad-core, 1.4GHz SiFive FU740 SoC, which uses a variant of the U74 called the U74-MC, a quad-core focused design that provides a fifth monitor core. The SiFive FU740 powers SiFive’s HiFive Unmatched development board. (Some other Linux-driven RISC-V SoCs and SBCs are summarized below the spec list).”

Source : Liliputing : LinuxGizmos : RVspace forum : CNX Software

