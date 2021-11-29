VisionFive V1 mini PC with 1.5 GHz dual-core SiFive U74 processor from $149

This week StarFive have revealed more details about the VisionFive V1 single board computer formally known as the BeagleV mini PC capable of running Linux on a StarFive JH7100 SoC with dual 1.5GHz SiFive U74 cores and a 1-TOPS NPU based on RV64GC RISC-V. Priced at $149 the Pico-ITX mini PC is equipped with a 40-pin GPIO interface and is capable of supporting up to 8 GB of RAM depending on your needs and application.

VisionFive V1 mini PC specifications

SoC – StarFive JH7100 Vision SoC with: Dual-core Sifive U74 RISC-V processor @ 1.5 GHz with 2MB L2 cache Vision DSP Tensilica-VP6 for computing vision NVDLA Engine 1 core (configuration 2048 MACs @ 800MHz – 3.5 TOPS) Neural Network Engine (1024MACs @ 500MHz – 1 TOPS) VPU – H.264/H.265 decoder up to 4Kp60, dual-stream decoding up to 4Kp30 JPEG encoder/decoder Audio Processing DSP and sub-system

System Memory – 8GB LPDDR4

Storage – MicroSD card slot

Video output 1x HDMI 1.4 port up to 1080p60 1x MIPI DSI interface up to 4Kp30 MIPI-CSI TX for video output after ISP and AI processing

Camera Dual channels of ISP, each channel support up to 4K @ 30FPS 2x MIPI-CSI Rx

Audio – 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity – 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi 4, and Bluetooth 4.2

USB – 4x USB 3.0 Ports

Expansion – 40-pin color-coded GPIO header with 28x GPIO, I2C, I2S, SPI, UART

Security – Support TRNG and OTP

Misc – Reset and power buttons

Power Supply – USB Type-C port with USB PD and QC support

Dimensions – 100 x 72 mm

The Linux Gizmos website explains a little more about what you can expect regards performance from the mini PC.

“The StarFive JH7100 appears to be one of fastest Linux-driven RISC-V SoCs to date except for the quad-core, 1.4GHz SiFive FU740 SoC, which uses a variant of the U74 called the U74-MC, a quad-core focused design that provides a fifth monitor core. The SiFive FU740 powers SiFive’s HiFive Unmatched development board. (Some other Linux-driven RISC-V SoCs and SBCs are summarized below the spec list).”

