Raspberry Pi E-Ink display HAT from £12

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a low-power E-Ink display for their next project may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi HAT E-Ink display in the form of the E Paper HAT available in both 1.54 and 2.7 inch sizes. The Raspberry Pi HAT offers a resolution of 200 x 200 pixels or 264 x 176 pixels respectively.

The displays use Active Matrix Electrophoretic Display(AMEPD) technology and are capable of displaying black-and-white or black-white-red graphics. Also once an image has been displayed on the screen it will remain even if the power is cut to the display, providing a great power saving solution for a wide variety of different projects.

Raspberry Pi HAT E-Ink display features

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

With the assumption that the Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Raspberry Pi E-Ink display HAT project play the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

