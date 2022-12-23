Raspberry Pi ‘s Eben Upton interview

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in learning more about the current state of Raspberry Pi production and manufacturing are sure to enjoy the 30 minute video embedded below showing an interesting Eben Upton interview. YouTube channel Explaining Computers asks questions about the availability, supply pressures and what we can expect from the Raspberry Pi team during 2023.

Eben Upton is the Welsh CEO of Raspberry Pi (Trading) Ltd., which runs the engineering and trading activities of the Raspberry Pi Foundation and is responsible for the overall software and hardware architecture of the Raspberry Pi device. Previously Upton was a technical director and ASIC architect for Broadcom.

Eben Upton Interview

“From industries large and small, to the kitchen table tinkerer, to the classroom coder, we make computing accessible and affordable for everybody.”

“Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, interviewed on December 14 2022. Eben talks about supply pressures, Raspberry Pi availability in 2023, industrial Pi applications, his take on RISC-V, and when we may see a Raspberry Pi 5.”

The Raspberry Pi mini PC is available in a wide range of different formats depending on your needs and most recently the company unveiled its new Raspberry Pi microcontroller. For more information on the complete range of single board computers available jump over to the official Raspberry Pi website by following the link below.

Source : RPi : Adafruit





