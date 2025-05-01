AYANEO Pocket Ace Handheld Games Console First Look : Gaming Nostalgia with Modern Power



What if you could carry the nostalgia of retro gaming and the power of modern technology in the palm of your hand? The AYANEO Pocket Ace promises just that—a compact yet mighty handheld gaming console that bridges the gap between yesterday’s classics and today’s innovative titles. With its sleek design, customizable controls, and the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 processor, this device isn’t just another player in the crowded handheld market—it’s a bold statement. But does it live up to its promise of delivering a seamless gaming experience for both retro enthusiasts and modern gamers? In this rundown, we’ll explore whether the Pocket Ace truly earns its place as a must-have gadget for gaming aficionados.

From its vibrant 4.5-inch IPS display to its tailored performance modes and emulation capabilities, the Pocket Ace offers a feature set that’s as versatile as it is impressive. Whether you’re reliving the pixel-perfect charm of GameCube classics or diving into graphically demanding Android games like Genshin Impact, this handheld is designed to adapt to your gaming style. But that’s not all—ETA PRIME’s first look at the device reveals some surprising details about its build quality, battery life, and customization options. Could this be the ultimate gaming companion for players on the go? ETA Prime unpacks the highlights and see what makes the AYANEO Pocket Ace stand out in a sea of handheld consoles in the video below.

AYANEO Pocket Ace Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AYANEO Pocket Ace is a compact and lightweight handheld gaming console, weighing just 310 grams, designed for portability and durability.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM, it delivers robust performance for both retro emulation and modern Android gaming.

Features a 4.5-inch IPS display with 1620×1080 resolution, 130% sRGB coverage, and 433 PPI for vibrant and sharp visuals, ideal for gaming in various lighting conditions.

Offers customizable controls, performance modes, and software options, including a custom Android launcher, making it versatile for different gaming preferences.

Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 40W PD fast charging, along with expandable storage and video-out functionality, making sure extended playtime and adaptability for various setups.

Available to pre-order on Indiegogo from $339 or £257 with delivery in May 2025

Compact and lightweight design, weighing just 310 grams for effortless portability.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

Optimized for retro emulation and modern Android gaming, offering a versatile gaming experience.

Customizable controls, performance modes, and software options for tailored gameplay.

Expandable storage options and video-out functionality for external displays.

Design and Build: Lightweight Yet Durable

The AYANEO Pocket Ace is designed with portability and durability in mind. Weighing only 310 grams, it is light enough to carry anywhere while maintaining a sturdy build that can withstand regular use. Its horizontal form factor ensures a comfortable grip, even during extended gaming sessions. The console is available in three distinct color options—Retro Power, Lightblade White, and Shadow Dance Black—allowing you to choose a style that reflects your personality. The thoughtful design prioritizes both aesthetics and functionality, making it a standout choice in the handheld gaming market.

AYANEO ACE Hand On Demo

Display: Crisp and Vibrant Visuals

The Pocket Ace features a 4.5-inch IPS borderless display that delivers sharp and vibrant visuals. With a resolution of 1620×1080 and a 3:2 aspect ratio, the screen is particularly well-suited for retro gaming, making sure that classic titles look their best. The display features 130% sRGB coverage and a brightness level of 400 nits, making it suitable for various lighting conditions. Its 433 PPI density ensures fine detail, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Whether you’re exploring pixel-perfect retro games or graphically demanding modern titles, the Pocket Ace’s display provides an immersive visual experience.

Performance: Power Meets Efficiency

At the heart of the AYANEO Pocket Ace is the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 processor, featuring a 3.36 GHz CPU and Adreno 832 GPU. This powerful combination ensures smooth performance across a wide range of games, from retro emulation to modern Android titles. The device is available in multiple configurations, offering 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB (UFS 3.1) to 1TB (UFS 4.0). For gamers with extensive libraries, the inclusion of a microSD card slot provides additional storage flexibility. This hardware setup ensures the Pocket Ace can handle demanding games with ease, delivering a premium gaming experience.

Gaming Features: Tailored for Every Gamer

The Pocket Ace is designed to cater to a wide range of gaming preferences. It excels in retro gaming, featuring a custom Android launcher that organizes emulators and games efficiently. For modern gaming enthusiasts, the console supports native Android games, providing access to the Google Play Store for popular titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile. Customizable performance modes—Eco, Balanced, Gaming, and Max—allow you to adjust the device’s performance to suit your needs. A dedicated Turbo button enables quick performance boosts during demanding gameplay, making sure a smooth and responsive experience.

Controls and Inputs: Precision and Comfort

The AYANEO Pocket Ace prioritizes precision and comfort with its thoughtfully designed controls. The Hall-based joysticks and triggers use magnetic sensors, offering enhanced accuracy and durability. A high-quality D-pad caters to retro gaming enthusiasts, while customizable button layouts let you switch between Xbox and Switch-style configurations. Additional features, such as a six-axis gyro and surge linear motor, enhance immersion and responsiveness. The inclusion of a built-in fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security and convenience, making sure your device is both functional and secure.

Connectivity and Ports: Versatile Options

The Pocket Ace offers a range of connectivity options to enhance your gaming experience. A USB-C port with video-out functionality allows you to connect the console to external displays, allowing a larger gaming setup. HDMI resolution settings provide further customization for external monitor use, making sure compatibility with various screen sizes and resolutions. This versatility makes the Pocket Ace adaptable to different gaming environments, whether you’re playing on the go or at home.

Battery and Charging: Play Longer, Charge Faster

Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, the Pocket Ace provides substantial playtime for extended gaming sessions. The device supports 40W PD fast charging, minimizing downtime and making sure you can quickly return to your games. This combination of battery capacity and fast charging technology ensures the Pocket Ace is always ready when you are, making it a reliable companion for both casual and marathon gaming sessions.

Software and Customization: Tailored to Your Needs

Running on Android 13, the Pocket Ace features a custom launcher designed specifically for gaming. This launcher organizes your games and emulators for easy access, streamlining the user experience. For those who prefer a more personalized setup, the device supports third-party launchers, giving you the freedom to customize your interface. Advanced users can take advantage of root features and device spoofing, allowing compatibility with specific games and apps. These options make the Pocket Ace a flexible and adaptable platform for gamers who value customization and control.

Emulation and Gaming Performance: A Versatile Powerhouse

The AYANEO Pocket Ace excels in both retro emulation and modern gaming. Its powerful hardware ensures smooth performance for emulating systems like GameCube, Wii, and PS2, allowing you to revisit classic titles with ease. Modern Android games also run at high settings, delivering a premium gaming experience. The device’s adjustable resolution and performance settings let you optimize gameplay based on your preferences and the specific demands of each title. This versatility makes the Pocket Ace a reliable choice for gamers who enjoy a mix of retro and modern gaming.

Variants and Pricing: Options for Every Gamer

The Pocket Ace is available in multiple configurations to suit a variety of budgets and gaming needs. The entry-level model includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while higher-end versions offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This range of options ensures there’s a model for every type of gamer, from casual players to dedicated enthusiasts. With its competitive pricing and feature-rich design, the Pocket Ace provides excellent value for its capabilities.

A Balanced Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

The AYANEO Pocket Ace stands out as a handheld gaming console that successfully combines retro gaming nostalgia with modern technology. Its compact design, powerful hardware, and customizable features make it a versatile choice for gamers of all types. Whether you’re revisiting classic titles or exploring the latest Android games, the Pocket Ace delivers a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. With its thoughtful design and robust performance, this console is a compelling option in the ever-evolving handheld gaming market.

