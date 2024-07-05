E6 Plus Retro Handheld Gaming Console $70

The E6 Plus is a new retro handheld gaming console that builds upon its predecessor, the E6, with several enhancements. It features a dual-boot system running both Linux and Android, a touchscreen, and improved hardware. Despite its upgrades, it retains a similar design to the original E6, resembling a smaller Steam Deck.

The addition of a touchscreen and upgraded hardware further sets the E6 Plus apart from its predecessor, while maintaining an affordable price point of $70 and offering a variety of color options to suit individual preferences.

E6 Plus Handheld Gaming Console

The E6 Plus closely resembles the design of a scaled-down Steam Deck, featuring a plastic build adorned with eye-catching RGB lighting. The console is available in a range of colors, allowing users to choose a device that aligns with their personal style. While the design prioritizes comfort during extended gaming sessions, some users may find the plastic construction less premium compared to higher-end handheld consoles on the market.

At the heart of the E6 Plus lies a robust hardware configuration designed to deliver an enhanced gaming experience:

Rockchip 3366 CPU: A quad-core Cortex A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz

Mali G52 GPU: Ensures smooth graphics rendering

2 GB of RAM: Provides efficient multitasking capabilities

32 GB of internal storage: Ample space for games and apps, expandable via dual micro SD card slots

720p IPS touchscreen: Offers a clear and responsive display

The E6 Plus also features a range of connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, mini HDMI, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and two USB Type-C ports, ensuring compatibility with various accessories and peripherals.

Dual-Boot System and Emulation Capabilities

One of the standout features of the E6 Plus is its dual-boot system, which allows users to seamlessly switch between Linux (Emulation Station) and Android operating systems. This flexibility enables access to a wide range of gaming options, including emulation support for systems up to the PSP, although performance may vary depending on the specific game and settings.

The console also benefits from OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, ensuring that the system remains current and secure. Additionally, the E6 Plus supports Moonlight streaming, allowing users to stream games directly from their PC to the handheld device for an expanded gaming library.

Enhanced Controls and Accessories

The E6 Plus features conductive pad buttons and a dish-style D-pad, providing improved control and precision during gameplay. The console also comes with a range of accessories, including a USB Type-C charging cable, airplane headphones, a glass screen protector, and a user manual, ensuring that users have everything they need to get started and maintain their device.

Performance and User Experience

While the E6 Plus offers an improved display and touchscreen compared to its predecessor, some users may encounter issues with light bleed, particularly when opting for the Galaxy Black version of the console. The firmware includes basic features such as LED brightness control, but there is potential for further optimization and customization through community-driven modifications and custom Android setups.

In terms of emulation performance, the E6 Plus delivers mixed results, particularly when running higher-end systems. However, the active community surrounding the device may contribute to future improvements and enhancements through software updates and modifications.

Conclusion: An Affordable Retro Gaming Option with Room for Improvement

The E6 Plus represents a step forward in the retro handheld gaming console market, offering a range of improvements over its predecessor at an affordable price point. While the dual-boot system and touchscreen are notable upgrades, the console still faces competition from other devices in its price range, and the overall build quality and performance may not meet the expectations of all users.

Despite these challenges, the E6 Plus remains an attractive option for retro gaming enthusiasts seeking a portable, versatile device with the potential for community-driven enhancements and customization.

