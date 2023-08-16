AYN Odin 2 powerful Android handheld gaming console launching soon

If you are looking forward to the upcoming launch of the new powerful Android handheld gaming console in the form of the AYA Odin 2. You’ll be pleased to know that a few more details about its hardware and specifications have been released ahead of the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

If you are interested in pledging for one of the first games consoles off the production line you can register your interest jumping over to the Indiegogo holding page and entering your details to receive an earlybird discount of up to $40. As well as being notified once the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign officially launches.

The Odin 2 is not just another gaming device; it is a powerhouse of performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. This chip is currently the most potent Snapdragon chip available in a cell phone, promising an unparalleled gaming experience. The Odin 2 will be available in two versions, one with a stock 8 Gen 2 chip clocked on the X1 core up to 3.2 gigahertz, and the other, an 8 Gen 2 Advanced Edition, with a max clock up to 3.36 gigahertz.

AYN Odin 2 Android handheld gaming console

One of the standout features of the Odin 2 is its active cooling system. This feature, not commonly seen in smartphones, allows for longer, higher performance without the device succumbing to thermal throttling. This means that gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about the device overheating.

The Odin 2 is not just about power; it’s about versatility too. The device will be capable of running Switch games using Yuzu, as well as PS2, GameCube, and Wii games. This wide range of compatibility makes the Odin 2 a must-have for gamers who enjoy a variety of gaming platforms.

The Odin 2 will be available in several different models, offering options for 8, 12, or 16 gigabytes of RAM and 128, 256, or 512 gigabytes of internal storage. All models will include a micro SD card slot for additional storage, ensuring that gamers will never run out of space for their favorite games.

The base price for the Odin 2 will be $299, presumably for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model. This price point makes the AYN Odin 2 more affordable than many Windows and Linux-based handhelds, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious gamers. In terms of aesthetics, the Odin 2 will be available in several color options, including white, black, retro, atomic purple, and transparent blue. This variety of color options ensures that there is an Odin 2 to suit every gamer’s style.

The Odin 2 is expected to outperform other handhelds in terms of battery life, making it the ideal device for gamers on the go. Furthermore, with 16GB of RAM, the device is suitable for gaming and emulation, considered overkill unless running many apps simultaneously.

AYN has made a significant announcement that is sure to pique the interest of gaming enthusiasts worldwide. much-anticipated Odin 2, Android-based handheld gaming device that is set to redefine the gaming experience with its cutting-edge features and superior performance.

The Odin 2 is set to be a game-changer in the world of handheld gaming devices. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, active cooling system, and wide range of compatibility, the AYN Odin 2 promises to deliver an unmatched gaming experience. As sooner the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches we will provide you with more details.

Source: ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals