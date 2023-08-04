New AYN Odin 2 handheld games console soon launching

If you are in the market for a new handheld games console you might be interested to know that the AYN Odin 2 is nearing an official launch and a few specifications about its hardware have been unveiled. The latest announcement from AYN the development team and manufacturer of the Android-powered Odin handheld and the x86 Windows-powered Loki handheld. The new Odin 2, an ARM-based handheld running Android, has been teased, sparking curiosity and excitement among gamers and technology enthusiasts worldwide.

Qualcomm Snapdragon

The Odin 2 is set to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, following in the footsteps of the original Odin, which was powered by a Snapdragon 845. The design of the Odin 2 is also expected to impress, with front-firing speakers, separated start and select buttons, two extra buttons on top, and two extra buttons on the back. In addition, the Odin 2 will also feature active cooling, a feature that will undoubtedly be appreciated by users.

However, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is which Snapdragon CPU will be used in the Odin 2. The original Odin’s Snapdragon 845 was already a bit dated when it was released, leading to speculation about the choice of CPU for the new model. To stay competitive in the market, the Odin 2 would need at least a Snapdragon 888 or better. However, to keep the price low and affordable for consumers, it’s likely that a Snapdragon 870 or 888 will be used.

New AYN Odin 2 handheld games console

AYN the company behind the design of the Odin 2 will soon be launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign which is currently taking registrations for updates. As well as a fantastic early bird discount of up to $40 for those who register their interest ahead of the AYN Odin 2 release date

The Odin 2 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the world of handheld devices. With its impressive features and the promise of a powerful Snapdragon CPU, it’s sure to be a hit among gamers. Stay tuned for more updates on the Odin 2 as they become available. In the meantime, if you’re interested in getting an AYN Odin, you have the option to choose the first-gen model. The prices for the initial version of AYN Odin begin at approximately $200 for the Odin Lite, which is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity D900 processor.

Alternatively, the higher-tier Odin models come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips, and these models are theoretically priced starting at $239. However, it’s worth noting that the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Odin Base is currently out of stock. For customers looking to purchase a Snapdragon model, the minimum cost would be $287 for the Odin Pro, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory or more.

Source: ETA Prime : Liliputing



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals