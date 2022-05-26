AYN Loki handheld Windows gaming PC

Building on their previous Android-powered Odin handheld game console the engineers at AYN have this week teased a new handheld Windows gaming PC in the form of the AYN Loki offering “the most affordable Windows handheld ever created” says AYN. Unfortunately very few specifications have been announced for the new Windows handheld only a quick teaser trailer which is embedded below.

There is plenty of speculation that AYN might use an ARM processor to power the handheld which is similar in size to their Odin and it is likely that the Loki will be equipped with the same 5.98 inch 1080p display. The video also reveals that the handheld console will include a USB-C port, audio jack and microphone together with and analogue joysticks, D pad and gaming buttons.

For comparison the AYN Odin is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and supported by Adreno 630 in the Base and Pro versions although a light version is available powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D900 processor and supported by Mali-G68 MC4 graphics. A maximum of 8 GB of RAM can be installed if desired and all versions start with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage which can be expanded to 128 GB if desired for the Base and Pro versions.

Handheld Windows gaming PC

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals