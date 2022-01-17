Odin Android handheld games console starts shipping to backers

If you back the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last summer for the AYN Odin Android handheld games console, you will be pleased to know that is creators have announced that shipping has now started on Monday, January 17, 2022. Unfortunately though only 200 units will be shipped today with the others hopefully rolling out to backers very soon for more details jump over to the official AYN Indiegogo campaign page or their official website by following the links below.

Pricing and specifications

“There’s nothing worse than being pulled out of the game by using an uncomfortable device. We want Odin to provide an immersive gaming experience for our users, and that is why we included a best-in-class ergonomic grip for those longer gaming sessions. It does not matter if you have a high-performance processor in your device if the processor speeds throttle down after 30 minutes. We built Odin to withstand extreme workloads over long periods by including the largest passive cooling heatsink ever used in an ARM device and a high-speed active cooling fan.”

Android games console

“Odin can interface with many standard controllers over USB and Bluetooth, but we wanted it to be a standalone device for popular gaming applications. That is why we included a set of custom analog triggers, making this the first ARM-based device with full input coverage. We believe that a great product is one that is tailored toward the needs of the customer. That is why we spend time listening to the voices of our consumers.”

“This means our devices are packed with features and specs at prices you could only dream about. At the end of the day, a great product speaks for itself and we hope that you will help fund our vision for a consumer-oriented future in this market.”

Source : AYN : Indiegogo : Liliputing

