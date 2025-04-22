AOKZOE A1X Review : A Linux Handheld Console That Outshines the Steam Deck

The AOKZOE A1X is a Linux-based handheld gaming console that combines innovative hardware with a focus on performance and efficiency. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU and Radeon 890M iGPU, it positions itself as a formidable competitor in the portable gaming market. With features such as LPDDR5X RAM, a variable refresh rate display, and adjustable TDP settings, the A1X caters to both AAA and indie gaming enthusiasts. Although it currently lacks full optimization for Steam OS, its potential to rival devices like the Steam Deck OLED and ROG Ally X is evident, making it a noteworthy addition to the growing Linux gaming ecosystem.

AOKZOE A1X Key Hardware Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AOKZOE A1X is a Linux-based handheld gaming console powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU and Radeon 890M iGPU, offering high performance and efficiency for both AAA and indie games.

Key hardware features include 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, an 8-inch variable refresh rate display, and a 72.7Wh battery, making sure smooth visuals and extended gaming sessions.

Performance benchmarks show the A1X outpacing competitors like the Steam Deck OLED, with adjustable TDP settings (4W to 30W) allowing for tailored performance and battery life.

The device runs on Bazite OS but is expected to support Steam OS in the future, enhancing compatibility and functionality for Linux gaming enthusiasts.

Battery efficiency is a highlight, offering up to 9 hours of runtime for indie games at 4W TDP and optimal performance for AAA titles at 18-20W TDP, balancing power and portability.

The AOKZOE A1X is engineered to handle demanding gaming scenarios with its robust and high-performance hardware. At its core lies the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU, a 12-core, 24-thread processor designed for smooth multitasking and high-performance gaming. Complementing this is the Radeon 890M iGPU, which features 16 compute units and clock speeds of up to 2900 MHz, delivering exceptional graphical performance for a handheld device.

Other standout hardware features include:

32GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 7500 MHz, making sure fast data transfer and reduced latency for seamless gameplay.

An 8-inch variable refresh rate display that minimizes screen tearing and enhances visual smoothness.

A 72.7Wh battery that supports extended gaming sessions, allowing for hours of uninterrupted play.

These specifications position the A1X as a powerful yet portable device, capable of meeting the demands of modern gaming while maintaining a compact form factor.

Performance: A Step Ahead

The AOKZOE A1X delivers impressive performance, often surpassing competitors like the Steam Deck OLED and ROG Ally X at comparable power levels. Benchmarks for graphically demanding titles such as The Witcher 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077 demonstrate the A1X achieving up to 33% higher frame rates than the Steam Deck OLED at 15W TDP. This level of efficiency is further enhanced by its adjustable TDP range of 4W to 30W, allowing users to tailor performance and battery life to their specific gaming needs.

For optimal performance, the device operates best at 18-20W TDP, delivering smooth gameplay without significantly draining the battery. AAA games like Spider-Man 2 and Elden Ring run well at medium to low settings, while indie and 2D games benefit from extended battery life, with runtimes of up to 9 hours at 4W TDP. This adaptability ensures the A1X can cater to a wide range of gaming preferences, from casual players to hardcore enthusiasts.

AOKZOE A1X Linux Handheld Review

Enhance your knowledge on Linux gaming handhelds by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Gaming Experience: Power Meets Versatility

The A1X is designed to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience across a variety of titles. Its variable refresh rate display ensures smooth visuals, particularly in fast-paced games, by reducing screen tearing and enhancing overall image quality. Additionally, its TDP control allows users to balance power and efficiency, making it suitable for both resource-intensive AAA games and lightweight indie titles.

Key gaming highlights include:

Stable frame rates at medium settings for AAA games, making sure a balance between performance and battery life.

Extended runtimes for indie and 2D games, thanks to efficient power management at lower TDP levels.

Enhanced visual quality through the 8-inch display, offering an immersive and vibrant gaming experience.

This combination of power and versatility makes the A1X an appealing choice for gamers who value both performance and portability in a handheld device.

Software and Compatibility

The A1X currently runs on Bazite OS, a Linux-based operating system tailored for gaming. While functional, Bazite OS has some minor issues, such as non-functional front buttons, which are expected to be resolved in future updates. The device’s full potential, however, lies in its anticipated compatibility with Steam OS. Once Valve releases a compatible beta image for the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU, the A1X is expected to support Steam OS, further enhancing its appeal to Linux gaming enthusiasts.

Despite these software limitations, the A1X demonstrates strong potential as a Linux gaming device. Its robust hardware and adaptability provide a solid foundation for future software optimization, making sure it remains relevant as Linux gaming continues to evolve.

Battery Efficiency: Balancing Power and Runtime

Battery efficiency is a standout feature of the A1X, thanks to its adjustable TDP settings. The device allows users to scale power consumption from 4W to 30W, tailoring performance to their gaming needs. At lower TDP levels, the A1X delivers excellent battery life, making it ideal for less demanding games. For more resource-intensive titles, it strikes a balance between performance and runtime, making sure extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Highlights of its battery performance include:

Up to 9 hours of runtime for indie and 2D games at 4W TDP, offering extended playtime for casual gaming sessions.

Optimal performance at 18-20W TDP for AAA games, balancing smooth gameplay with efficient power usage.

Adaptability for various gaming scenarios, from casual play to intensive sessions, making sure the device meets diverse user needs.

This focus on efficiency and adaptability ensures the A1X remains a reliable companion for gamers on the go, capable of delivering both power and longevity.

Future Prospects

The AOKZOE A1X faces competition from upcoming devices featuring the Z2 Extreme chip, which may offer improved runtime with similar graphical performance. However, the A1X’s current hardware and performance capabilities position it as a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. As Linux gaming continues to grow and evolve, the A1X is well-placed to benefit from advancements in software optimization and portable gaming technology.

With its robust hardware, efficient power management, and anticipated compatibility with Steam OS, the A1X is poised to remain a competitive option for gamers seeking a high-performance Linux-based handheld console.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals