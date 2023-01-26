Apple Watch stainless steel band and case

If you would like to make your Apple Watch look a little more unique and add a little protection to it screen and case at the same time. You may be interested in a new stainless steel strap and case system in the form of the BONS Apple Watch conversion kit. Launched by Kickstarter the unique case and strap allows you to customize your Apple Watch.

The BONS is compatible with all 44mm Apple Watch designs as well as the newer 45mm Apple Watch. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

By reinterpreting the design of Apple Watch to include the charm and personality of carbon, it becomes a work of art with a differentiated design rather than an off-the-shelf product that can be found everywhere. It is not a product made of ordinary metal. It’s an Apple Watch accessory you can use with confidence because it’s made from the low-carbon SUS series, used as a premium watch material with outstanding durability, heat resistance, and scratch resistance.

Apple Watch case

Experience the allure of a watchband that makes Watch more stylish and durable with modern sensibility and skilled technology. Stainless steel is a compound word for Stain+ Less+ Steel, which is not easy to rust and does not produce heavy metals or harmful substances even when heated, so it is widely used in various fields.

If the BONS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023.

316 stainless steel (SUS316L) contains nickel and molybdenum, is a safe material for the human body, mainly used for medical purposes such as surgical tools, implants and artificial joints. In addition, it has excellent durability and heat resistance, so it is impact and heat resistant and will not deform even after prolonged use.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the stainless steel Apple Watch case, jump over to the official BONS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





