ZYLCH collapsible, zero-waste stainless steel coffee cup

If you are searching for an alternative to the plastic coffee cups used by the large chain coffee shops, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for ZYLCH. A 12oz, 16oz or 20oz double-walled stainless steel zero-waste cup that allows you to easily help the environment by reusing rather than disposing.

The 100% leakproof metal coffee cup collapses down for easy storage when empty and comes complete with its own pouch that can be used both when full and empty. Providing thermal insulation when full and a neat case that can be hung from your bag when empty.

Collapsible locking mechanism

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $19 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ZYLCH is the reusable stainless steel cup that folds down to pocket-size and later expands into a 100% leakproof premium-grade cup. It is designed to bring style, innovation, and joy to sustainable living. ZYLCH’s thermo-insulating heat sleeve doubles as a carrying case making transport a breeze! We get it, using single-use cups is convenient. And while your morning coffee cup doesn’t seem like much waste, consuming one single-use cup at a cafe everyday for a year, takes one entire tree’s worth of paper. And if everyone is doing it, that adds up. Fast.”

Insulated metal coffee cup

With the assumption that the ZYLCH crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the ZYLCH stainless steel coffee cup project checkout the promotional video below.

“ZYLCH makes it comfortable, convenient, and easy for you to reduce waste without sacrificing style or practicality. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the stainless steel coffee cup, jump over to the official ZYLCH crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals