Kreis coffee cups made from used coffee grounds

A unique cup has been launched by Indiegogo in the form of the Kreis a biodegradable reusable cup made from used coffee grounds and plant-based materials. Free of petroleum-based plastics the unique coffee cup is heat resistant and designed to keep your coffee hot for longer. Available in two different versions the Kreis Travel Cup and the Kreis Latte Cup the design is manufactured to be dishwasher friendly and is suitable for both home and commercial use. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Kreis means circle, resembling our circular economy model based on the regeneration of natural materials into a sustainable product. The Kreis Cup is an alternative to disposable paper cups and aims to replace the end-of-life concept of used coffee grounds. Just like most of you, we drink coffee every morning and are left with a dirty coffee filter containing wet coffee grounds that need to be discarded and washed away, many times creating a nice smelling mess. “

Assuming that the Kreis Cup funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Kreis Cup project play the promotional video below.

“Just like disposable coffee paper cups, these coffee grounds end up in a landfill, where they take months to decompose. As an experiment, we started accumulating this “waste“ daily in our home and reached 4 pounds of coffee grounds in one month. We couldn’t stop thinking about all the coffee grounds thrown away in coffee shops and asked ourselves: “What if this waste is not really meant to be waste? The Kreis Cup is free from petroleum-based plastics or any other environment harming substances. It is 100% sustainable, reusable and recyclable. The Kreis Way, our recycle program is intended to collect Kreis Cups at the end of their life span and repurpose them into new cups, never touching the landfill.”

“By using used coffee grounds collected from local coffee shops, restaurants, offices and hotels we are recycling millions of tons of coffee waste that otherwise ends up in landfills causing numerous problems such as the production of greenhouse gasses and acidic leachate, which can damage the surrounding soil where they are disposed.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the coffee cup, jump over to the official Kreis Cup crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals