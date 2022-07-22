Auldtok heated cup can boil water if needed

If you would like a way to keep your favorite beverage cool or hot depending on the time of year for your preference. You might be interested in a new 3-in-1 heated cup suitable for coffee, tea, water or anything else you drink on a daily basis. Portable Auldtok heated cup takes 25 minutes to heat water to 212℉ (100 °C). The power will be cut off automatically after boiling to prevent dry boil.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Auldtok heating cup can heat your coffee, milk, tea, or any drink to your favorite temperature anytime anywhere. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (Up to 100℃), and you just wait 4-25mins (depends on the temp you chose), enjoy your hot drink!”

Assuming that the Auldtok funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Auldtok heated cup project play the promotional video below.

“Auldtok heating cup makes it super easy and accessible for anyone to always have their coffee, tea, or water at hand, with the perfect temperature at any time! Auldtok 3-in-1 heating cup is come the function with electric kettle, vacuum cup and water cup. Auldtok can prepare a cup of hot water at the temperature you want within 25 minutes. After boiling, also can be used as a vacuum thermos for long time preserving heat or drinking directly.”

“Set the corresponding temperature comes with 4 pre-set temperature settings. Milk Powder (140 °F). Make Tea (175 °F). Make Coffee (195 °F). Boil (212 °F). You can accurately know the temperature of the water through the display. Ready for hot water, tea, coffee, snacks, or milk to allow their unique flavors and aromas to develop during brewing at any time.”

Source : Kickstarter

