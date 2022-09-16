Metal Hellsinger heavy metal rhythm first person shooter

Heavy metal fans might be interested to know that the new rhythm first person shooter Metal Hellsinger is now available to play offering a unique action game that is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and gameplay in Metal: Hellsinger.

Hunt demons and devils as you shoot to the beat to create the largest possible damage. The more in synchronisation you are with the rhythm of the game the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. The storyline is narrated by Troy Baker and the Challenge mode allows you to see if your skills are good enough to make it to the top of the leaderboard.

“Slay to the rhythm of metal and vengeance on an infernal journey through the eight Hells. Make them fear the beat. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS bursting with demons, badass weapons, and heavy metal music.”

Metal Hellsinger

“Time your shots, dashes, finishers and more to the beat to increase your damage and raise your fury multiplier. As the fury racks up, the music becomes more intense, layer by layer. When it peaks, the vocals roar in for the full metal experience.”

For more information jump over to the official Steam games page or the official Funcom Metal Hellsinger website by following the link below.

