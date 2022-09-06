Apple Watch Pro leaked CAD renders show design

Apple will unveil their new Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8 at their press event tomorrow, along with the new iPhone 14 handsets.

Now some leaked CAD renders have appeared online which gives us a look at the design of the new Apple Watch Pro, the renders were posted online by 91 mobiles.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these renders are correct and they show us what the new rugged Apple Watch will look like.

A couple of things I’d point out regarding the Apple Watch Pro design:

– No flat sides. They are rounded like the Series 7.

– The new button on the left side is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For instance, launching a specific app, feature or workout. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

As we can see from the photos, the device comes with a larger crown and also an extra button on the side, this button may be programmable.

The new rugged Apple Watch is designed to be used for extreme sports, the device is said to come with a titanium casing and also be a lot more durable than the standard Apple Watch.

Apple will also introduce their Apple Watch Series 8 at their press event tomorrow, along with their new iPhones, there will be four models of the iPhone 14.

This will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple may also introduce their new AirPods Pro 2 at the event as well.

Source 91 mobiles, MacRumors

