Apple Watch Ultra advert shows off its durability (Video)

Apple has released a new advert for the Apple Watch Ultra, the advert is designed to show off the durability of this new rugged Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most durable smartwatch to date, it is designed to be used as a dive watch and in extreme conditions.

Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.

The Apple Watch comes with a titanium case and a 49mm display, it is designed to be significantly more rugged than the normal Apple Watch, it also comes with a sapphire crystal display.

The device comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating and an EN13319 certification, it is designed to be used as a dive watch and dive computer and it is rated to 100m.

Pricing for the new rugged Apple Watch starts at $799 in the USA and £849 in the UK, the device comes with a choice of three different straps.

