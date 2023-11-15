Apple has this week announced that it is extending its Emergency SOS via satellite service for an additional year for free to eat existing iPhone 14 uses. The company’s innovative Emergency SOS via satellite service, which has been available for a year on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada, has now been extended to the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions. This commendable feature allows users to text with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, providing a lifeline in situations where traditional communication methods may not be available.

Emergency SOS via satellite can help you connect with the emergency services under exceptional circumstances when no other means of reaching the emergency services are available. If you call or text emergency services and can’t connect because you’re somewhere with no mobile and Wi-Fi coverage, your iPhone tries to connect you via satellite.

The Emergency SOS via satellite service has already proven its worth, contributing to the saving of numerous lives. One notable instance involved a man being rescued after his car fell over a cliff in Los Angeles. Another saw lost hikers found in Italy, thanks to the ability to communicate with emergency services via satellite. These real-life stories underscore the importance and effectiveness of Apple’s initiative, demonstrating how technology can play a pivotal role in emergency situations.

In a move that will be welcomed by many, Apple has announced that it is extending free access to the Emergency SOS via satellite service for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 users. This extension not only provides a valuable service to users but also highlights Apple’s commitment to prioritizing safety and well-being.

But Apple isn’t stopping there. The company has introduced another safety feature, Roadside Assistance via satellite. This service connects users to AAA if they encounter car trouble while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This addition to the Apple safety suite provides an extra layer of security for motorists, giving them a means to seek help in potentially dangerous situations.

Apple’s commitment to safety extends to additional features designed to protect and assist users. One such feature is the ability to share location via satellite using the Find My app. This function allows users to let friends and family know their whereabouts, adding an extra layer of security when traveling or venturing into unfamiliar territory. Another feature, Crash Detection, can automatically dial emergency services after a severe car crash. This automated response could be a literal lifesaver, providing immediate contact with emergency services following a collision.

The Check-In feature allows users to notify friends and family when they have reached their destination, providing peace of mind for both the user and their loved ones. For those with medical conditions, the ability to set up a Medical ID in the Health app could prove invaluable. This feature allows first responders to access critical medical information from the Lock Screen without needing a passcode, potentially saving precious time in an emergency.

Apple’s expansion of its Emergency SOS via satellite service, along with the introduction of additional safety features, demonstrates a commitment to user safety that goes beyond the provision of cutting-edge technology. The extension of the service to iPhone 14 users for an additional free year, the introduction of Roadside Assistance via satellite, and the various other safety features are all part of a comprehensive approach to safety that sets Apple apart in the technology sphere.



