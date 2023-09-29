iPhone 15 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The new iPhone 15 Pro launched last Friday along with the 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus, we have already seen a number of videos of the handsets, including durability tests, drop tests, speed tests, and more, and now we have a review video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee is a detailed review of the new iPhone 15 Pro and we get to find out more details about Apple’s 2023 flagship iPhone and its range of features, let’s find out some more dteails about the handset.

As we can see from the video, the design of the new iPhone 15 Pro is very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, this year’s handset comes with a titanium frame and it gets a range of hardware updates, including the new Apple A17 Bionic processor, new cameras and more.

The two major design changes that this handset gets over last year’s model are the new action button and USB-C, the action button replaces the mute button, and it can be programmed with a range of functions, including being used to mute the handset.

USB-C on the iPhone is a major change for Apple, it replaces the Lightning port and makes the handset a lot more user friendly, you can use the USB-C port to charge other devices and more.

The new Apple A17 Bionic processor is designed to be faster than the Apple A16 Bionic and also comes with improved GPU performance as well, and this year’s handset comes with a range of other improvements.

As we can see from the video there have been reports of some iPhones overheating, how widespread this appears to be is not known as yet, this is not something I have experienced as yet with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Hopefully Apple will be able to resolve this issue with a software update, it will be interesting to see what happens.

