iPhone 15 Pro Max drop test (Video)

The new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max come with a titanium frame which is designed to make the handsets more durable, unfortunately, they still come with a glass back as we saw in a recent durability test.

Now we have a new video, a drop test from Everything Apple Pro and we get to see how well the handset withstands knocks and bumps in the drop test, we are not expecting much from the glass back, let’s find out some more details about how the handsets perform.

As we can see from the video both handsets survived the first drop test, although the coating on the titanium appears to come off pretty easily if you drop the handset on concrete.

In the second drop test, both handsets managed to break on the glass back when the back was dropped directly onto the concrete, although when the handsets are dropped on their face, the 15 Pro Max model managed to survive.

What the video tells us is that the new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are not very durable if you manage to drop one on concrete, so it would definitely be a good idea to use a case with your new iPhone as it could suffer some expensive damage if you drop it.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro



