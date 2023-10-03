iPhone 15 Pro Max chargers test (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is capable of charging at a maximum speed of up to 30W and Apple offers a range of different chargers for its iPhones, these include a 5W charger, a 12W charger, a 20W charger, and a 30W charger.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch testing out the charging on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, the handset is tested with four different chargers to see what sort of time differences there are.

As we can see from the video the 5W charger took a total time of 5 hours and 44 minutes to charge the iPhone, the 12W charger took a total time of 4 hours and 4 minutes.

There is a significant difference in the 20W charger as this one took just two hours and 21 minutes, and the 30W charger took a total time of 2 hours and 11 minutes to charge the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What is really interesting from the test is that there was only a 10-minute difference in the total charging time between the 20W charger and the 30W charger, you would expect the 30W charger to charge the handset more quickly than the 30W model. Apple’s new iPhones don’t actually come with a charger in the box, just a USB-C cable.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



