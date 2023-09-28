Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Pro to use Apple A18 processors

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro only launched last week and now we are starting to hear rumors about next year’s Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, appaerntly both handsets will be powered by a version of the Apple A18 processor.

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the Apple A16 Bionic, this is the processor that was used in the iPhone 14 Pro handsets, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are powered by the new Apple A17 Bionic processor.

According to a recent report, Apple is planning to use different versions of an A18 Bionic processor in next year’s handsets, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will apparently use a new Apple A18 Bionic processor, and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will apparently use a new faster Apple A18 Pro Bionic processor, the news comes from Apple analyst Jeff Pu.

Considering that Apple just launched their iPhone 15 range, we will have to wait at least a year to find out more details about the new iPhone 16 range of handsets, these devices are expected to launch in September of 2024. As soon as we get some details on exactly what Apple has planned for its 2024 range of iPhones, including details on design change and hardware, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



