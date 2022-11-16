iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite tested (Video)

Apple recently announced that they would be launching their iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature this month.

Now the new Emergency SOS feature for the iPhone 14 range of handsets gets tested out with DC Rainmaker in a new video.

The video below gives us a look at this new feature and how it works, the test was done in conjunction with Apple.

The new iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite is launching in the US first and next month it will also be launching in the UK and other countries in Europe.

The feature is designed to let you contact emergency services via satellite if you have no cellular connection on your device. It does this via a range of predetermined text messages that will alert the emergency services to the type of help you need.

As we can see from the video, the feature could be very useful if you need to get hold of emergency services and there is an issue with your cellular signal. The app also tells you where to move to get a connection to the satellite, once connected a message can be sent to emergency services to get help.

This feature is only available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, we can expect it on future models as well.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker





