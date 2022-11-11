iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite is coming this month

When the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro were announced, Apple also announced a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

This feature would let you make an SOS call via satellite from your iPhone when you had no signal, Apple has now confirmed that this feature is going to be released this month.

Apple has made a $450 million investment from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund that provides critical infrastructure for the feature.

“Emergency SOS via satellite is a perfect example of how American ingenuity and technology can save lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We are proud this service is enabled by leading US companies, and that our users can explore off-the-grid areas knowing they are still within reach of emergency services if they are in need.”

“The launch of Emergency SOS via satellite direct to iPhone is a generational advancement in satellite communications, and we are proud that Globalstar’s satellites and spectrum assets will play a central role in saving lives,” said Jay Monroe, Globalstar’s executive chairman. “With Apple’s infrastructure investment, we’ve grown our teams in California and elsewhere to construct, expand, and upgrade our ground stations, and we look forward to the next chapter in Globalstar’s lifesaving technology.”

The new feature will be available for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the US from this month, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

