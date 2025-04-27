AOKZoe A1X Handheld Combined with Tiny RTX 4090 eGPU for Powerful Portable Gaming



What if you could hold the power of a high-end gaming PC in the palm of your hand? The AOKZoe A1X, a handheld gaming PC, paired with the world’s smallest RTX 4090 eGPU, the Morefine G1, promises just that. This combination isn’t just a step forward—it’s a leap into the future of portable gaming. Imagine playing graphically demanding AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Starfield at stunning resolutions, all while maintaining the freedom to game on the go or dock seamlessly into a desktop setup. With innovative features like Oculink connectivity and the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, this duo redefines what’s possible in the intersection of portability and performance.

ETA Prime explores how the AOKZoe A1X and Morefine G1 work together to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. From the blazing-fast 64Gbps Oculink transfer speeds to the compact yet powerful RTX 4090 eGPU, this pairing offers a glimpse into the future of gaming hardware. You’ll discover how this setup handles real-world gaming scenarios, benchmark results that showcase its raw power, and the unique design choices that make it a standout in the handheld gaming market. Whether you’re a gamer seeking uncompromised performance or a tech enthusiast curious about the latest innovations, this combination demonstrated by ETA Prime might just change how you think about portable gaming forever.

AOKZoe A1X & Morefine G1

A Handheld Engineered for Power

The AOKZoe A1X is carefully designed to balance portability, versatility, and power. At its core is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a high-performance chip that ensures smooth multitasking and exceptional gaming capabilities. With support for up to 32GB of RAM and customizable integrated GPU (iGPU) memory allocation, the A1X allows users to fine-tune its performance to meet specific gaming or productivity needs.

Key features of the A1X include:

Variable Refresh Rate Display: Ensures fluid and responsive visuals, enhancing the gaming experience.

Ensures fluid and responsive visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. Advanced Connectivity: Equipped with USB 4 and Oculink ports for high-speed data transfer and peripheral support.

While USB 4 offers broad compatibility, Oculink stands out for its superior data transfer speeds, making it the optimal choice for connecting high-performance peripherals like the Morefine G1. This ensures that the A1X is not only a capable handheld device but also a powerful component in a docked gaming setup.

Morefine G1: Compact eGPU with RTX 4090 Power

The Morefine G1 external GPU is a compact yet powerful device designed to complement the AOKZoe A1X. At its core is NVIDIA’s RTX 4090, equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, delivering desktop-grade performance in a portable form factor. This makes the G1 an ideal solution for gamers seeking high-end graphics capabilities without the bulk of a traditional gaming PC.

In addition to its GPU performance, the Morefine G1 offers a range of connectivity options, including:

HDMI and DisplayPort outputs: For seamless integration with external monitors.

For seamless integration with external monitors. USB ports: To connect peripherals such as keyboards, mice, or controllers.

To connect peripherals such as keyboards, mice, or controllers. Power input options: Allowing for streamlined and efficient setups.

The G1 supports both Oculink and USB 4 connections, but Oculink’s 64Gbps transfer rate ensures optimal performance with minimal latency. This makes the Morefine G1 not only a powerful GPU solution but also a versatile connectivity hub, ideal for docked gaming environments.

A1X & RTX 4090 eGPU Combined

Oculink vs. USB 4: The Importance of Speed

When it comes to high-speed data transfer, Oculink outperforms USB 4 in both theoretical and real-world scenarios. While USB 4 supports speeds of up to 40Gbps, its performance often falls short in practical applications. Oculink, on the other hand, consistently delivers speeds of up to 64Gbps, making it the superior choice for data-intensive tasks such as gaming.

This performance advantage is particularly evident when using the Morefine G1 eGPU. Benchmarks demonstrate that Oculink provides significantly better results, including:

Higher frame rates for smoother gameplay.

Reduced input lag for more responsive controls.

Overall enhanced gaming experiences, especially in demanding titles.

For gamers seeking the best possible performance, the combination of Oculink and the Morefine G1 ensures that the AOKZoe A1X can handle even the most graphically intensive games with ease.

Performance Benchmarks and Real-World Gaming

The pairing of the AOKZoe A1X with the Morefine G1 delivers a significant performance boost, as evidenced by benchmark tests. When equipped with the RTX 4090, the A1X far surpasses the capabilities of its integrated GPU, achieving remarkable results in various performance metrics:

3DMark Night Raid: iGPU scored 28,616 compared to 48,158 with the RTX 4090.

iGPU scored 28,616 compared to 48,158 with the RTX 4090. Time Spy: iGPU scored 3,570 compared to 16,889 with the RTX 4090.

These benchmarks highlight the fantastic impact of the Morefine G1, particularly in graphically demanding scenarios.

Real-world gaming tests further validate these findings. Popular AAA titles were tested at 1440p resolution with advanced features like DLSS, ray tracing, and frame generation enabled:

Spider-Man 2: Delivered smooth gameplay with DLSS balanced settings, maintaining consistently high frame rates.

Delivered smooth gameplay with DLSS balanced settings, maintaining consistently high frame rates. Cyberpunk 2077: Ran seamlessly at ray tracing medium settings with DLSS frame generation, offering playable performance in most areas.

Ran seamlessly at ray tracing medium settings with DLSS frame generation, offering playable performance in most areas. Starfield: Achieved 1440p ultra settings, though frame rates occasionally dipped below 60 FPS in dense city environments.

Achieved 1440p ultra settings, though frame rates occasionally dipped below 60 FPS in dense city environments. Monster Hunter Wild: Required 1080p resolution for optimal performance with frame generation enabled.

These results demonstrate the versatility of the A1X and Morefine G1 pairing, capable of handling both graphically intensive and optimized games with ease.

Optimized for Docked Gaming and Future Potential

The AOKZoe A1X and Morefine G1 are particularly well-suited for docked gaming setups. The compact design of the Morefine G1, combined with its multiple connectivity options, makes it easy to integrate into a desktop environment. However, the placement of the Oculink port on the A1X could be more conveniently positioned to enhance docking ergonomics.

Looking ahead, the A1X’s compatibility with Steam OS opens up exciting possibilities for gamers who prefer Linux-based platforms. Future testing under Steam OS could reveal additional performance optimizations, potentially broadening the device’s appeal to a wider audience. This adaptability ensures that the A1X remains a forward-looking device, capable of meeting the evolving needs of modern gamers.

