Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M MiniLED Backlight 4K gaming monitor

Did you know that nearly 60% of gamers report that poor display quality affects their gaming performance? If you’re among them, you’re in for a treat. The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M 4K gaming monitor with its MiniLED technology is here to change the game. Boasting a 31.5-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution and a MiniLED backlight with 1152 dimming zones, this monitor promises exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M is the latest addition to Philips’ gaming monitor lineup, designed to offer an unparalleled gaming experience. This 31.5-inch monitor features a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and a MiniLED backlight with 1152 dimming zones, providing gamers with exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

Key Takeaways 31.5-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels)

MiniLED backlight with 1152 dimming zones

10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC)

VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification

Ambiglow RGB ambient lighting

144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms GtG, and 0.5 ms MPRT response times

Stark ShadowBoost with three customizable levels

Smart Crosshair for enhanced targeting

DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 3-port USB hub

Dynamic Lighting software for synchronized RGB lighting

Smart Ergo Base with 130 mm height adjustment

LowBlue mode and Flicker-free settings

iF Design Award 2023 and reddot winner 2023

Deep Color and Vivid Visuals

The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M is a powerhouse when it comes to color quality. Its MiniLED backlight, combined with a 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC), ensures a rich and realistic color experience. The monitor’s VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification further enhances its ability to deliver vivid and lifelike visuals, making it an ideal choice for gamers who prioritize high-quality color.

Ambiglow Lighting for an Immersive Experience

The monitor also features Ambiglow lighting, which creates an enchanting RGB ambient lighting experience that follows audio and video content. This feature adds an extra layer of immersion, making gaming sessions more engaging and visually appealing.

Speed and Performance

Speed is another area where the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M 4K gaming monitor excels. With a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate and response times of up to 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT, gamers can enjoy blur-free gameplay. The Stark ShadowBoost feature, with its three customizable levels, allows gamers to fine-tune the color settings for each scene, ensuring they can see even in the darkest corners.

Smart Crosshair for Enhanced Targeting

One of the standout features of this monitor is the Smart Crosshair, which automatically changes the color of the crosshair against the game’s background. This feature assists gamers in hitting their targets more accurately, providing a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M is equipped with a variety of connectivity options, including a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 3-port USB hub. The HDMI 2.1 inputs ensure compatibility with the latest-generation consoles, supporting 4K resolution at 120 Hz.

Dynamic Lighting Software

The monitor also comes with Dynamic Lighting software, designed to create an ecosystem across all devices equipped with RGB lighting. This software allows Windows 11 users to sync audio and video content across their monitor and connected accessories, making each gaming experience truly customized and immersive.

Comfort and Ergonomics

For those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M offers several features to enhance comfort. The Smart Ergo Base allows users to adjust the monitor to the most comfortable and ergonomic position, with a 130 mm height adjustment. Additionally, the monitor’s LowBlue mode and Flicker-free settings reduce flicker and blue light emissions, making the viewing experience more comfortable.

Award-Winning Design

The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M 4K gaming monitor has received recognition for its design, winning the iF Design Award 2023 and reddot winner 2023 awards. Its modern and exquisite design makes it a stylish addition to any gaming setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M monitor will be available for purchase starting September 2024 at an MSRP of £739.99. For more information, visit the Phillips official website.



